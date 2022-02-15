Dubai, UAE: In an effort that serves to provide a world-class customer experience, Liferay Inc. has established a partnership with Zain KSA, offering state-of-the-art digital services through its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) which utilizes advanced cloud computing solutions.

In line with the Kingdom’s aspirations to achieve complete digital transformation nation-wide, Liferay’s platform contributes to the success of Zain KSA’s comprehensive development strategy which rests on three pillars: making strategic investments to provide the best products and services, paving the way for a digital society and a knowledge economy by supporting the digital transformation targets of Saudi Vision 2030, and elevating the quality of life in the Kingdom by ensuring a consistent and quality customer experience. With the boom of the knowledge economy keeping up with the customers’ ever-evolving demands, Zain KSA will make significant progress by leveraging Liferay’s digital solutions and programs, providing its customers with a broader range of services that are interconnected as part of a highly integrated and automated ecosystem serving to enrich their journey. This enhances Zain KSA’s value proposition in addition to its high-level performance and reliability ensured by its ultra-fast 5G network that is available across the Kingdom.

Comparable to strategic partnerships established with globally leading service providers, Zain KSA’s collaboration with Liferay Inc. brings to the foreground its innovative approach in adopting cloud services which have become integral to digitally advanced societies. By offering upgraded end-to-end customer lifecycle experiences and data-driven personalization within a suite of connected applications built with full security on a single platform, Zain KSA will benefit from its partner’s globally renowned expertise and capabilities to take its customer experience to the next level. With Liferay’s platform fully integrated on its cloud, the deployment will result in enhanced performance, greater cost efficiency, lower latency, and scalability for future evolution of services and adoption of next-gen technologies.

Mr. Rayan bin Abdullah Al-Turki, Chief Communications Officer, Zain KSA, said: “With our vision to drive the digital frontier and innovation agenda and as one of the salient contributors to the Kingdom’s digitization plans, our aim is to deliver optimum services to our customers. We are firm on our core principles of customer centricity and digital first. Our collaboration with Liferay is in sync with our strategy to transform and modernize customer end-to-end experiences across all touchpoints resulting in personalized services and scaling overall digital journeys.”

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Liferay Middle East said, “Since the inception of our operations in the Kingdom, Liferay is committed to deliver its promise of best-in-class innovation led digital experience platforms that help organizations with a holistic view and upsell. We are pleased to announce another collaboration that will lead the way for accelerated transformation and agile service delivery, to be ready for the future. Industries across are going through unprecedented change due to increased customer expectations that demand agility and capabilities and are hence compelled to adopt modern technologies to keep pace with the dynamic landscape. A customer-driven sustainable model was and is key to Zain. By deploying Liferay’s open-source, flexible and scalable solution, customers of Zain will be able enjoy unified, seamless and delightful experiences.”

