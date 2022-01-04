Dubai, UAE: Liferay Inc. the supplier of the leading open-source platform for creating web, mobile and connected device digital experiences, announced that Link Development, a global provider of technology solutions and Liferay EMEA partner for close to two years now, has achieved multi-country Platinum Partner status, Liferay's highest partnership level.

The distinction highlights Link Development’s know-how in terms of consulting, partnering and delivering digital experiences for enterprises, thereby achieving success and winning the Liferay Platinum Partner Award for their outstanding performance. Joining the exclusive list brings further proof of its expertise in the digital experience market. The strategic alliance has exceeded the objectives of both the organizations across Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, as well as Canada and the United States.

Liferay’s DXP enables a unified and optimized experience across several platforms and scales up on the cloud for increased agility and flexibility to drive digital transformation across verticals that include government, telecommunications, insurance, banking, retail amongst others. It also empowers entities with seamless, creative customer experiences across various touchpoints and plays a crucial role in preventing data breaches and securing customers' data.

On this occasion, Ahmed Saad, Alliance Manager at Liferay Middle East, expressed his delight in elevating the cooperation between Liferay and Link Development to a new level, highlighting mutual trust and paving the way for future collaborative accomplishments.

"The Platinum partner status recognizes the power and commitment of Link Development to address priorities and resolve challenges of our customers, especially when it comes to digital customer experiences. Given their expertise and the rising satisfaction of our customers, we have recently expanded our cooperation to include the North American region as well. Together, we will continue achieving success as through shared ambition, experience, and skilled work teams on both sides, " he continued.

"We are extremely appreciative of Liferay's decision to elevate our relationship to the Multinational Platinum Partner level, a move that will instill greater optimism in both parties as they look forward to a more prosperous future in the region and on a global scale," said Asser Ramadan, Link Development's Chief Commercial Officer and UAE Country Manager.

"Our partnership with Liferay expands our horizons and opportunities for growth and achievement, while encouraging us to continue our exceptional efforts to achieve our common goals through work teams that have committed to doing their best and providing creative solutions to overcome various challenges since the first day," he added.

About Liferay:

Liferay provides software that enables organizations to create digital experiences for the web, mobile, and connected devices. Due to the open-source nature of our platform, it is more trustworthy, imaginative, and secure. We hope to have a positive influence on the world via business and technology. Thousands of enterprises across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, and manufacturing, rely on Liferay. To learn more about Liferay, please visit our website at www.liferay.com.

About Link Development

Link Development is a global technology solutions provider leading the digitalization of private and public sectors. We help our customer take the digital leap from strategy to realization. We provide digital strategy and roadmap consultancy; build exciting customer experiences; create business transformation platforms and deliver sustainable business optimization solutions. Along the customer’s business journey; we consult, develop, customize, implement, integrate, R&D, host, support and provide outsourcing services and high-quality solutions that induce a young, new productive spirit for customers and their stakeholders. To learn more about Link Development, please visit our website at www.linkdevelopment.com.

