Looking for a fun camp to keep your kids occupied this Half-Term Break? Abu Dhabi’s favourite adventure park, Circuit X is offering your children the perfect 5-day camp to discover their adventurous side in a high energy, action-filled outdoor setting. Taking place from 14th to 18th February, the Half-Term Camp is aimed at kids aged 6 and above, and focuses on fitness, fun and exploring the great outdoors.

Your adventurers will not only learn different life skills such as team building but also tap into their adventure-loving side as they get their adrenaline pumping with a variety of challenges across the four parks at Circuit X. The High Ropes Park will test their fear barriers, BMX will help them show off their biking skills, Skate Park is where they will learn some fun new skills, and the Arts & Crafts corner is the place to explore their young creativity.

Located in Hudayriyat Island and developed by Modon Properties, Circuit X introduces this 5-day engaging program for your kiddos to experience the best of the outdoors and nature. Perfectly situated near the sunny beachside, parents can keep their kids under the watchful eyes of the trained experts at Circuit X while grabbing a bite or sipping some coffee with their friends at the beautiful surroundings.

TIMINGS:

14th February – 18th February

Monday - Friday

08:30am - 2:00pm

PRICE: One day AED 240; full week AED 849, 699 for siblings.

Participants can register directly at Circuit X at Hudayriyat Island by Modon Properties and through the online registration link: Half Term Camp

For additional information on Circuit X at Hudayriyat Island visit www.circuitxuae.com.

-Ends-

About Circuit X:

The new Circuit X outdoor adventure park in Abu Dhabi, operated by Tamana Adventures LLC, offers a full range of fun and challenging experiences for people of all ages. Located at Hudayriyat’s latest leisure and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi, the new seaside sports and lifestyle destination on Hudayriyat Island, Circuit X is spread across 15,000 square metres and is home to four separate parks that offer exciting activities for all fitness levels: the BMX Park, High Ropes Park, Skate Park, and Splash & Climb Park.

About Tamana Adventures:

Tamana Adventures was established in Abu Dhabi in 2019 as a developer and operator of adventure concepts. Its foundations are rooted in the creation and development of Aventura Parks in Dubai, its partnership with Aventura Amazonia of Spain, and network of top designers and builders in Europe. Tamana’s team brings a wealth of experience in the establishment and management of adventure and leisure parks, starting from concept development to operations, including design and delivery. Tamana’s core mission is making authentic adventures accessible to all.

About Modon Properties:

Modon Properties was established in January 2018 as a real estate development company, mandated by the Government of Abu Dhabi to develop integrated tourism destinations and sustainable residential communities. The company works in line with the goals of Abu Dhabi’s Future Plan, supporting the Emirate’s economic success and keeping pace with its future growth. Through developing multi-use strategic projects and communities, Modon aims to offer citizens, residents, and visitors with an optimal experience of the UAE. Modon promotes the growth of the national economy and helps to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for business and entertainment.

About Hudayriyat Mar Vista

Located on Hudayriyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports and camping destination. It includes ten distinct offerings such as Bab Al Nojoum, the emirate’s first urban camping site, Marsana, a vibrant waterfront promenade with a variety of F&B retail outlets, 321 Sports, Circuit X, OCR Park for adventure seekers, Hudayriyat Courts, a cycling track, Bike Park for sports enthusiasts, Heritage Trail for nature lovers and Hudayriyat Beach. In partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Hudayriyat Mar Vista was developed by Modon Properties (Modon).

For more information, please visit: www.hudayriyatisland.ae/

