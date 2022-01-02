PHOTO
The delegation is in Bahrain to gain insights into the Kingdom's experience in successfully implementing the electronic system for tracking the supply chain of medicines developed by Medical Value Chain WLL (MVC) a Bahrain based leading healthcare innovative technology company in the world formed and promoted by HRH Dr. Shaikha Dheya bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa Chairperson and Co-Founder.
About Medical Value Chain (MVC)
The MVC system is the only end-to-end supply chain platform that delivers a nationwide and complete track and trace capability all the way from the pharmaceutical manufacturer to the port of entry and to dispensing at the local pharmacy. The MVC offers a system that is a complete integration of the world’s leading pharmaceutical industry compliant track and trace system with the most proven Blockchain and Fintech technologies, fully integrated with the GS1 BrandSynch master serialization database, as well as the worlds leading blockchain consensus technology, providing digital notary capabilities.
The MVC solution was specifically designed for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), MENA, and Eurasian government and industry customers, but can easily be tailored to any other countries needs. MVC delivers total pharmaceutical track and trace regulatory and data compliance, validity, and security, worldwide.
