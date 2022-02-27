PHOTO
Kuwait City, Kuwait: REDTAG, the region’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, has launched a National Day Offer in Kuwait to mark their 61st anniversary. The offer, to run from February 20th to March 12th, will see the brand give out KWD-5 worth vouchers to shoppers.
Celebrated every year on February 25th, the National Day is a symbol of Kuwaiti pride. The annual holiday accompanies festivities across the country. This year, the date falls on Friday, the sacred day of worship in Islam, adding to the festivities. The thoughtful touch by homegrown brand REDTAG is but a cherry on top.
“As people in Kuwait celebrate the 61st National Day, we wanted to give them one more reason to be happy. This led to the National Day offer, with which we are giving as much as 20% back to the shopper. The post-pandemic reopening, too, encouraged us to do something thoughtful for Kuwaiti shoppers, who have been one of our most ardent patrons,” said Yousuf Bhatti, Kuwait Country Head, REDTAG.
The limited-period National Day offer comes merely days after REDTAG launched its Spring 2022 Collections, which is inspired by the positivity and the optimism associated with the season. The new collection bears the brand’s promise of being in sync with changing styles.
“Kuwait has its unique, inherent strengths that stand out in the Middle East. Kuwaiti people are the extensions of such strengths. As a customer-centric brand with a reputation for initiatives that resonate with people on important occasions like the National Day, REDTAG has launched the KWD-5 bonanza on a cart value of just KWD 25 or more. We wish everyone in Kuwait a happy National Day and happy shopping,” added Yousuf Bhatti.
Hyper-convenience services like ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’ testify to the brand’s customer-centric approach. REDTAG has even introduced WhatsApp shopping in Kuwait. With several first-to-market services in the Middle East, along with its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Its contributions were recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award 2021.
For more information, and to browse through REDTAG’s Spring Collection 2022, please click here.
-Ends-
About REDTAG
A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.
For more information or interviews, please contact:
Neha Kaul
Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR
neha@yourwordsmiths.com
