Dubai : Dubai based business mentor, personal style and brand expert, Kelly Lundberg has launched Brand YOU Creators, a specialised agency dedicated to C-Suite executives and entrepreneurs at www.brandyoucreators.com looking to amplify their personal brands and influence ahead of the competition, with expertise from Kelly and the Brand YOU Creators team.

Brand YOU Creators utilises Kelly’s highly successful Brand YOU Strategy to simplify the personal branding process in a way that works for the individual, whatever industry space or business stage they are in, and helps them to establish the correct market positioning for themselves to drive traffic, cultivate authority and garner trust from colleagues, clients existing and new, and industry peers alike.

As the concept of ‘personal branding’ becomes more of a professional need in a modern and agile market, Kelly Lundberg has spent the last three years running Brand YOU workshops, classes, mentoring sessions and consultancy under her own personal brand. Now having seen businesses launch, sales figures triple, and strong visibility with media presence from the Brand YOU alumni, the time has come for Brand YOU to have its own space. Brand YOU Creators exists to help busy executives and entrepreneurs find the turnkey solution for creating their personal brand with a strong online presence, to position themselves where they want to be.

Kelly Lundberg says; “Whether you’re an entrepreneur or an employee, a C-level exec or currently creating a side hustle, your personal brand doesn’t just determine what is said about you when you walk out of a room, it’s what Google says about you in every room there’s a device connected to the internet. It’s vital in 2022 that we are able to create the correct professional or creative narrative for anyone that seeks us out”

Brand YOU Creators offers the opportunity to follow a self-paced 25 module online course, enjoy workshops, masterclasses and brand building exercises alongside one to one consultancy and mentoring with Kelly herself. Brand YOU Creators can also build a bespoke suite of digital assets, from websites, to social media content, graphics, stationary and more.

Over a 20 year career, starting in the personal styling industry, Kelly Lundberg has propelled herself to an award-winning business owner, business mentor, and international speaker, garnering an ever growing loyal following across several social media platforms, from which she shares her business knowledge, personal branding and style advice with practical tools for self-empowerment.

Kelly continues; “ In a world where our digital identity and our physical presence are increasingly intertwined, brand identity is more important than ever. Our place in the digital world is more important than ever, so it is vital to make it authentic - to align it to your own true values and those of your organisation. What might have previously been a ‘nice to have’ or even ignored by those more introverted, your online personal brand, via the power of search, is often the first interaction anyone will have with you - potential employees, employers, clients and customers. I’m excited to launch Brand You Creators as a one stop platform that gives individuals the opportunity to show the world their authentic selves, and build their credibility and businesses alongside”

Brand You Creators is now live at www.brandyoucreators.com and on Instagram @brandyoucreators.

-Ends-

About Brand You Creators:

Brand YOU Creators is a specialized agency dedicated to C-Suite executives and entrepreneurs looking to amplify their personal brands and influence ahead of the competition. Brand YOU was founded by Dubai based business mentor, personal style and brand expert, Kelly Lundberg in 2022 after seeing the need for a specialized agency after three years of running Brand YOU workshops, classes, mentoring sessions and consultancy under her own personal brand. For more information visit www.brandyoucreators.com or keep up with the latest news on Instagram @brandyoucreators.

About Kelly Lundberg:

Kelly Lundberg is one of the most diverse business entrepreneurs to have emerged out of the styling world to date. Gaining notoriety as a celebrity stylist, she has since propelled herself to an Award-winning Business Owner, Business Mentor and International Speaker. Lundberg garners an ever-growing loyal following across several social media platforms, from which she shares her business knowledge, personal branding and style advice with practical tools for self-empowerment. Having grown her own personal brand and learned plenty along the way, Kelly launched her Brand YOU workshops, classes, mentoring sessions and consultancy, before opening her Brand YOU Creators agency in January 2022. Kelly also has a number of best-selling books under her Hermes belt, plus regularly hosts and presents keynote speeches and motivational sessions across the world on a host of entrepreneurship and style led topics, such as her powerful TEDx Talk entitled ‘The Currency of Life’. For more information visit https://kellylundbergofficial.com/ and keep up to date with her latest news at @KellyLundbergOfficial.

For media information, please contact:

Natasha Hatherall

TishTash Marketing and Public Relations

E: Natasha@tishtash.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022