As co-title partner, HSBC marks its 12th year of world-class golf at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, they are also celebrating a record number of girls on the HSBC Future Falcons grassroots golf initiative.



The first intake in 2016, saw fewer than 100 girls participate in the programme, whilst the total number of girls participating across the years now stands at tens of thousands. This week, girls make up around 55% of those taking part in a special programme of activity at the Tournament.

This game-changing programme developed by HSBC and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has seen 80,000 children introduced to the golf. The programme is also famed for discovering and nurturing emerging talent, providing up to 22 social and competitive events each year.

The Future Falcons school programme, ‘Skills 4 Schools’, has seen 18,385 school children, 7,000 Emirati students and 550 hours of coaching provided. The programme in recent times, has placed extra importance on expanding into the Abu Dhabi public school system.

Key to this success has been running girls only sessions as well as providing social and inclusive events. The programme also enjoys bringing families together from across the region, aiming to influence the sense of belonging and community.

Invited from the programme to experience the Championship, are thirteen-year-old Emirati golfer Sara Ali already part of the UAE national team, and eleven-year-old Maya Gaudin, whose name is proudly etched on the Yas Links Club Champions board as the club’s youngest ever ladies club champion. Maya was thrilled to meet her hero Rory McIlroy today who took time to congratulate her on this incredible feat.

Both Maya and Sara credit the programme for providing crucial opportunities for them to participate and develop their talent. They also credit the programme for helping to build confidence, make friends and develop attributes which extend beyond the game.

Maya says, “I love playing golf with my friends, playing tournaments and ultimately, I really want to turn pro. Before this programme existed, Tournaments were for adults only, but now we have our own competitions. It’s a really supportive environment, bringing kids together from all over the area. I’ve met so many pros and played so many tournaments in the region, I even have my own memento wall at home. When I make a bad shot like a bogey, I’ve learnt to ‘flush it’ and move on, which is useful in everyday life too.”

There are due to be over 400 Future Falconers taking part in special activities including a ‘Swing, Chip and Putt’ competition this weekend aiming to win their own coveted Trophy. They will also be able to watch the world’s best golfers and be inspired by legends of the sport.

On hearing about the HSBC Future Falcons programme, Collin Morikawa sent a message to this next generation of budding golfers, “I want to say hi to all the HSBC Future Falcons, I hope you guys are enjoying the game. The biggest message I want to give to you guys is to have fun. When you’re playing with your friends or at school and you’re a junior hanging out with your buddies and learning the game, just have fun, that’s the biggest thing and parents, please encourage your kids to enjoy it as much as they can.”

The HSBC Future Falcons programme is a long-term commitment of co-title tournament partners HSBC and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to support the growth of golf in the UAE. The programme was created in 2016 as a recreational and mass participation programme evolving to become a sustainable long-term structure and framework for the game.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “Abu Dhabi is not just a global capital for world-class sports and host to major international events, it’s a vibrant home for talented youngsters. We have worked hard to create the ideal environment for all sports to grow. A place where future athletes can take first steps and be inspired to greatness. All our flagship events are underpinned by community initiatives to give boys and girls new opportunities to play while learning something new. So it is extremely pleasing to work alongside our partners at HSBC and see the success of the HSBC Future Falcons mirror the success of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.”

Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC UAE CEO and Head of International said: “We’re delighted to see the impressive rise in numbers of girls on the programme. Opening up a world of opportunity is our purpose at HSBC and our Future Falcons programme continues to help the next generation experience the sport we all love. We have long been committed to supporting golf in the UAE, and we will continue to support participation opportunities for the next generation of talent in the UAE, both girls and boys. It is truly a game for all.”

Today marks the third day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first Rolex Series event of the year and the start of the newly named DP World Tour for 2022, staged at the stunning Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf course for the very first time. It welcomes some of the world’s biggest names in golf including defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy who will tee off his 2022 season in Abu Dhabi and recently crowned European Number 1 and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa making his tournament debut. After missing out in 2021, spectators are back with over 35000 tickets awarded to the local community.

First staged in 2006, and with co-title partner HSBC coming on board in 2011, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has built a strong legacy in the Middle East. As the UAE celebrated its Golden Jubilee in 2021, HSBC celebrated 75 years of being open for business here.

For more details on the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and all ticket information, please visit the Tournament website Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2022 - DP World Tour and follow @ADGolfChamps in Twitter and Instagram. For more information on the HSBC Future Falcons programme, please visit www.futurefalcongolf.com

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Stephen.Reid@hkstrategies.com

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,969 billion at 30 September 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$68.9bn as at 31 December 2020.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022