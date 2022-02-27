DUBAI: India Pavilion at EXPO2020 on Friday, hosted “Symposium on Sustainability and Creativity” by International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. The event witnessed the world’s foremost thought leaders, decision-makers, visionaries and experts from various sectors enlighten the audience with deliberations on the issue of sustainability and creativity.

Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri, in his address said, “Sustainability has been a key element and is a prime focus for India Pavillion. Sustainability depends on how we lead our own lives, how we make more sustainable choices, and how we become the change, which we wish to see in the world.”

Mr. Joel Nettey, Chairman & World President, IAA, while emphasizing on the theme shared, “While creativity drives us towards sustainability through its vision, our quest for sustainability as a human society, is also a trigger for realizing creativity. Idea generation is thus the key to future societal prosperity.”

In her opening remarks, Ms. Megha Tata, President, IAA, India Chapter, said, “We have tried to be the global compass when it comes to recognizing and nurturing not just the creative excellence but subjects of local and national importance, where communication can be used as a force for good.”

Elucidating the global campaign on soil preservation Ms. Tata shared, “Under the support of ‘Save Soil’, International Advertising Association has launched a campaign to take notice and save soil, which is an integral part of the ecosystem.”

Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, IAA, Mr. Srinivasan K. Swami, at the event said, “Creativity is what we need to make sustainable progress in the world.”

Mr. Janak Sarda, Founder & CEO, Blue Logic Digital Advertising, shared, “We have been seeding the thought of sustainability & creativity as a form of marketing for various brands, not just in the country, but throughout Asia.”

“Sustainability is the key to Expo2020dubai. We hope that expos or cities that will be built in the future can learn sustainability and innovation from us.” Ms. Sconaid McGeachin, Senior Vice President of Communication, EXPO2020 Dubai.

The IAA has organized similar CEO delegations to the USA and Israel on three earlier occasions. This symposium held at the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 on the twin subjects of Sustainability and Creativity showcased the IAA India Chapter’s most recent initiative to Save Soil, a matter of critical global urgency.

-Ends-

To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en

For more information or any media query, please contact –

Mr. Santosh Tiwari

APCO Worldwide

Email – santiwari@apcoworldwide.com

Ms. Suchitra Bhargava

APCO Worldwide

Email – sbhargava@apcoworldwide.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022