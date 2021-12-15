Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Petal Search, an AI-powered search engine available on Huawei and other devices, launched its flagship shopping festival up to to 31st December across UAE, KSA, Egypt and South Africa. During this sale season, Petal Search will offer exclusive gift vouchers and discount offers on millions of products across e-commerce partners – noon.com, TiLa Jumia, Zando and Wego.

Grab your device and explore the list of stellar festive offers available until the end of 2021 through Petal Search in your respective countries.

UAE: Users in the Emirates can enjoy a plethora of offers from noon.com, an e-commerce giant with rich categories of products, including fashion, electronics, groceries, furniture, personal care, and appliances. Through Petal Search, users can avail of a rewarding gift voucher of AED 50.

KSA: In Saudi Arabia, Petal Search users can enjoy a voucher of SAR 50 on a minimum purchase of SAR 100 from the fashion trendsetter TiLa. Fans of the online marketplace noon.com can avail of gift vouchers worth SAR 50 to enjoy shopping via Petal Search.

Egypt: Petal Search users in Egypt can access products across a diverse category range through noon.com and Jumia – Africa’s leading e-commerce platform. The search engine provides noon.com shoppers with a voucher worth EGP 50, while Jumia’s shoppers can enjoy a coupon of EGP 100 on a minimum purchase of EGP 200.

South Africa: Petal Search users can now explore weekly deals and explore brands on Zando, one of the country’s biggest online fashion stores. Shoppers will receive ZAR 100 on a minimum spend of ZAR 200.

As part of the search engine’s efforts to enhance users’ travel experience during the festive season, Petal Search partnered with Wego to offer a 10% discount, maxed at $70, on hotel bookings in UAE, KSA, Egypt and South Africa.

Commenting on the first of its kind Petal Search Shopping Festival in the region, Lu Geng, Middle East & Africa Device Ecosystem Development & Operations Dept Director, said, “Huawei has always been at the forefront of innovation and continues to deliver on its promise to provide consumers with the best user experience. Through our new venture, Petal Search, we are bringing the ease of online shopping to our consumers by collaborating with leading e-commerce platforms and ensuring enriching shopping experiences by bringing quality products for our end-users. Petal Search features a price comparison tool that allows shoppers and travellers to grab the best deals across multiple brands.”

Launched in 2020, Petal Search has emerged as the second most used search engine in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, as per a leading web traffic analysis website Statcounter.

All users of Petal Search can benefit from this shopping festival by visiting

https://petalsearch.com/p/shopping?pid=MKT1PR00&from=CC000400Shopping.

-Ends-

About Petal Search

Petal Search is a one-stop search engine to read the latest news, discover and download apps, games and experiences. The search engine oaths to deliver a convenient and smooth experience to consumers. Petal Search conveys a comprehensive private browsing experience to users and is certified by the European Privacy Seal for GDPR compliance.

For further information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra, Golin

Taief Saleh, Golin

HMSTeam@golin-mena.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021