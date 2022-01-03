Jeddah: As part of its social responsibility to promote the spirit of creativity amongst talented female youth, Hongqi KSA, in cooperation with Effat University, has launched a competition on creative designing to innovate Hongqi’s showrooms. 25 female students divided into 17 groups of the architecture and interior designing departments of the university entered the competition.

The competition represents a real challenge to the female students of architecture and interior designing departments of the university that would help them polish up their talents and demonstrate their abilities by creating designs inspired by Hongqi luxury brand. It also reflects Hongqi’s believe in the ability of Saudi youth to reshape the new future of luxury that brings together elegance and advanced technology in a modern way that is highly matching Hongqi’s spirit.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Fathy Allam, director of Hongqi at the Universal Premium Motors Agencies, said “the creativity competition launched by Hongqi, in cooperation with Effat University, aims at developing the researching skills of female students along with the positive and creative interaction with the community through promoting the sense of social responsibility and introducing innovative ideas that serve the local community on the ground”.

Allam went on to say “university students in general are the future of our country and our civilization. We, by running this competition, are aspiring to be a source of inspiration to the future generations. This competition will be run for students of Saudi universities every year”.

Dr. Mohammed Fekri, a professor of architecture at Effat University, noted that the university is keen to build up people with positive values in a time in which technology development prevails over ethical and spiritual values. The University adopts pillars that are based on the Quranic word (Iqra’a ) which means read .

These pillars are: continued research, positive educational values, creativity, pioneering and responsibility, interaction, and cooperation.

Based on those pillars, the participation of female students of architecture and designing at Effat University in the competition is to introduce creative designs to innovate Hongqi’s showrooms. The competition aims at making opportunities available for female students to work on real projects and to contribute to serve the local community on the ground with their inspirational ideas.

The competition is organized by Hongqi in cooperation with the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS)- Effat University Branch. This competition will help female students of the university improve their researching skills, enhance their creative and positive interaction with the community, and promote their sense of social responsibility.

In the same context, Dr. Ahmed Abdulrazik, assistant Professor of interior designing at Effat University and a member of the competition jury panel, emphasized that the participation of female student of interior designing comes as a result of their sense of social responsibility. The interior designing department works on developing the students’ academic, professional and social skills so as to introduce highly-trained, well-educated and creative practitioners with pioneering abilities in interior designing, and that has been accomplished in this competition through interaction and cooperation with the students of architecture department and fulfilling the competition goals by presenting creative works that meet the requirements and needs of Hongqi.

About FAW Group Corporation

FAW Group Corporation ("First Automobile Works") is one of China’s state-owned automotive manufacturing companies with its head office in Changchun, Jilin, China. FAW’s range of products includes automobiles, buses, light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and auto parts. FAW Group Corporation became China's first automobile manufacturer when it unveiled the nation's first home-made passenger car, the Hongqi in 1958.

FAW Group Corporation kept evolving until becoming one of the "Big Four" Chinese automakers. In 2014, the company ranked third in terms of output, producing 2.7 million vehicles for local and world market.

Hongqi is a division of FAW Group Corporation, the giant Chinese auto manufacturer that was founded in 1953. Hongqi, the future of luxury vehicles, not only in China, but around the world, earned admiration and praise on a very wide scale due to superior specifications, attractive designs and high-quality vehicles. Hongqi vehicles are considered an icon that reflects tremendous development of the Chinese automotive industry globally.

About Al-Tawkilat Premium

Universal Premium Motors Agencies is one of the largest Automotive companies with over 70 years of experience in serving customers in Saudi Arabia. It is part of Tawad Holding that has business interest in Automotive Retailing, Car Rental and leasing, Consumer Finance, Real Estate, Power Generation, Heavy Duty construction equipment and Auto Ancillaries.

