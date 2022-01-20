The procedure is being carried out in a state-of-the-art operating theatre located in the ABHI UK Pavilion by Dr Emad Fawzy, a Consultant Anesthesiologist at the flagship Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

SAFIRA™, which is set to revolutionize Regional Anesthesia globally, has been developed by medical device company Medovate in collaboration with clinicians from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

The award winning device gives anesthesiologists full control of injection, as well as enhancing confidence through a built-in safety mechanism to automatically limit injection pressure to less than 20psi, thus helping to reduce the risk of nerve injury in patients.

The live demonstration will take part in the UK’s operating theatre as part of a series of back-to-back surgical simulations taking place on the ABHI UK Pavilion.

Dr Fawzy, who was previously based at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust in the UK as part of the team of clinical specialists behind the pioneering device, will demonstrate the device and share his experiences of introducing the pioneering new technology into clinical practice.

Dr Fawzy said: “I am delighted to be able to demonstrate such a pioneering UK-developed device at Arab Health 2022. The device is already in use by clinicians across the world and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, including reports of how the technology facilitates hydro-dissection and a reduction in the amount of local anesthetic required for a successful block. It is a great privilege to be able to showcase such an innovative device in the Middle East.”

Recent studies have sparked new enthusiasm for regional anaesthesia across the world with evidence indicating improved clinical outcomes. During the covid-19 pandemic, the European and American Societies of Regional Anesthesia both produced joint COVID-19 recommendations boldly stating that regional anesthesia should be preferred over general anaesthesia as the need to minimise aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs) took precedence.

As demand for such procedures increase globally, SAFIRA™ has the potential to make a significant impact in areas such as the MENA region. The device recently won the HSJ Patient Safety Innovation of the Year 2021.

Chris Rogers, Sales and Marketing Director at Medovate Ltd, commented: “We are thrilled to be demonstrating our innovative device for regional anesthesia, SAFIRA™, at this year’s Arab Health. The unique technology has been developed in collaboration with clinical innovators within the NHS and it is a fantastic demonstration of how the UK’s NHS can be a true driver for innovation. We are excited to be joining the ABHI UK Pavilion to offer the world-class audiences at Arab Health a chance to see our revolutionary device up close and in action.”

As well as finding out about SAFIRA™, visitors to the Medovate stand will also be able to discover more about the company and its unique portfolio of innovative medical devices, all developed with clinicians from the UK National Health Service (NHS). Medovate is dedicated to working closely with both the NHS and clinicians in the UK to identify, develop and commercialise innovative medical devices with a focus on improving patient safety on a global scale.

Arab Health takes place 24 January – 27 January 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. Throughout the show, Medovate will be located in Hall 2 – H2.H52A. Medovate’s Sales & Marketing Manager Chris Rogers, and Harry Hellmers, Junior Product Manager, will both be at hand to answer any queries.

The demonstration of SAFIRA™, led by Dr Emad Fawzy, will take place on Tuesday 25th January 11-30 - 12-30.

About Medovate

Medovate is a medical device company dedicated to the development and commercialisation of innovative medical technologies created within the NHS and beyond. Medovate identifies and works with high potential medtech innovations, providing the specialist management and technical resources to guide medical technologies through development, clinical trials, regulatory approval, into manufacture and on through to successful market launch. Medovate accelerates medical device innovations to market in order to benefit patient care and healthcare delivery. The company has a strong portfolio relating to specialisms in anaesthesia, airway management, critical care and surgery. Medovate provides commercial returns to the NHS organisations and inventors that created the technologies helping to support further NHS innovation.

www.medovate.co.uk

