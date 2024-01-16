Davos- Switzerland : Amit Joshi, Professor of AI, Analytics and Marketing Strategy at IMD said that the UAE’s investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) reflects its continuous efforts to create the appropriate environment and supportive framework for the growth of this promising technology and maximize the benefit it offers to all sectors.

During the “How to revolutionize innovation of AI” session, held in the UAE pavilion at the World Economic Forum - Davos 2024, Professor Joshi explained that the current circumstances in the UAE allows to achieve more progress in this sector depending on what it has already accomplished in terms of investment in artificial intelligence technology and policy development.

“The UAE has already shown vision and thought leadership in investing in GenAI. To maximize this opportunity, it should ensure that senior leaders from both the public and private sector are educated on the basics of AI and Generative AI, and make sure that AI policy allows for experimentation while also setting common-sense boundaries.” Said Amit Joshi.

Joshi focused on the importance of training senior leaders in the public and private sectors to fully understand the basics of generative artificial intelligence to enhance the innovation in all sectors. The training shall provide a comprehensive understanding of generative artificial intelligence, its capabilities, and its potential applications.

The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aims to boost government performance at all levels, use an integrated smart digital system that can overcome challenges and provide quick efficient solutions, make the UAE the first in the field of AI investments in various sectors and create new vital market with high economic value.

The UAE also launched the ‘Generative AI’ guide on the utilisation of Generative AI applications to keep abreast of the emerging technologies and leverage Generative artificial intelligence in diverse fields such as education, healthcare, media, and advanced sciences.

The guide provides a comprehensive description of Generative AI and explores the challenges and opportunities of various digital technologies and recommends the best approaches for effectively managing them. It emphasises the importance of data privacy and explains ways of leveraging these technologies.

It showcases 100 use-cases and applications of Generative AI for new business owners, students, fresh graduates, job seekers, new employees and anybody interested in trying out AI practically.

Generative AI refers to a subset of artificial intelligence that involves training machines to generate new and original data, such as images, music, text and videos. Unlike traditional AI, which operates on pre-existing datasets to recognise patterns and make predictions, Generative AI can produce entirely new content by learning from existing datasets and generating something new based on that information.

