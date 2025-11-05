During its participation in the 41st COMCEC ministerial meetings in Istanbul

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Special Envoy of H.H. the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Republic of Türkiye, led the UAE delegation participating in the 41st ministerial session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC). The meetings were held in Istanbul, recently, with the participation of H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye; and H.E. Saeed Al Muhairi, Consul General of the UAE in Istanbul.

The meeting discussed a range of key issues, including advancing joint efforts to boost trade among OIC member states and strengthening cooperation to develop a sustainable and competitive tourism sector, highlighting private sector’s crucial role in enhancing economic collaboration. Participants also explored ways to increase agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and improve infrastructure in the transport and communications sectors.

In his address, H.E. Al Mansoori reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the efforts of OIC member states and their affiliated committees. He emphasized that this commitment aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision to stimulate trade and investment flows among Islamic nations and accelerate economic integration across vital sectors.

H.E. Al Mansoori stated: “The world today is witnessing profound economic and geopolitical shifts at both regional and global levels. We are fully aware of the impact of these transformations on the economies of the Organization’s member states. This meeting, therefore, serves as a valuable platform for dialogue and the exchange of views on avenues of cooperation, as well as the development of joint initiatives and strategies among Islamic nations - particularly in the areas of economy, investment, and trade.”

H.E. added: “The UAE attaches great importance to the OIC’s agenda and its key priorities, especially those aimed at developing and enhancing export strategies within member states. Such initiatives play a vital role in removing barriers that hinder trade flows among Islamic countries, boosting their export performance, and strengthening their competitiveness in global markets.”

“The UAE also supports the Organization’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of food security, as well as its Digital Transformation Program, which provides a practical framework to accelerate member states’ transition toward a digital economy. The program further contributes to building digital skills and competencies, advancing data governance, and empowering COMCEC countries to keep pace with global shifts toward a sustainable digital economy,” H.E. added.

H.E. Al Mansoori underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among Islamic countries to foster the growth and competitiveness of the tourism sector—one of the key pillars of sustainable economic development. He also highlighted the need to enhance the exchange of expertise and best practices within this vital sector, particularly as COMCEC member states possess extensive experience, advanced infrastructure, and distinctive tourism assets and attractions.

Furthermore, His Excellency emphasized the importance of advancing joint efforts in the fields of entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, while encouraging investment in innovation and startups, given their pivotal role in driving economic diversification and creating new employment opportunities.

H.E. Al Mansoori added: “The Trade Preferential System among the member states is one of the Organization’s most significant economic initiatives. It is a strategic instrument to advance economic integration and elevate trade exchange among member countries. It also provides a platform to explore promising opportunities in the services sector and foreign direct investment, while opening new horizons for goods and services produced within member states.”

In this context, H.E. Al Mansoori affirmed the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting this system and encouraging member states to join it, since it directly contributes to promoting trade openness and expanding economic partnerships, ultimately advancing sustainable development and shared prosperity across the Organization’s member countries.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with COMCEC countries reached USD 163.2 billion during the first half of 2025, up 19.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, and 5.6 per cent compared to the second half of 2024.

The value of trade between the UAE and OIC member states reached USD 292 billion in 2024, reflecting a 19.2 per cent year-over-year growth. Moreover, 48 per cent of the UAE’s non-oil exports and 57.2 per cent of its re-exports go to COMCEC markets. They account for more than 36 per cent of the UAE’s total non-oil trade.

Furthermore, H.E. Al Mansoori highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking approach centered on enhancing economic openness to the world and building robust trade and investment partnerships with key global markets. In this context, the UAE has signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with 31 strategic global markets, including several Islamic nations such as Türkiye, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Committee’s efforts to expand economic and trade partnerships among member states, with the goal of accelerating trade growth and boosting exports across the Organization’s countries.

In conclusion, H.E. Al Mansoori reiterated the UAE’s unwavering support for the Committee’s objectives, which seek to usher in a new phase of economic development and strengthen trade cooperation among Islamic nations. He expressed confidence that the Committee’s deliberations would lead to the launch of new initiatives and projects that further enhance the position of member states within the global economic landscape. His Excellency also affirmed his belief that the Committee’s outcomes will mark a significant milestone in advancing partnership, sustainable development, and shared prosperity across the Islamic world.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com