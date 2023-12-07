UAE:– The UAE Cabinet meeting approved a decision on the formation of the board of directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The board of director includes HE Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the Vice Chairman; HE Dr Essa Abdulfattah Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; HE Badr Al-Olama, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; HE Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation; HE Dr Farhan Malik, Group CEO of PureHealth; Professor Christopher Evans, scientific researcher and businessman; in addition to a Youth representative nominated by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.

Also, the Cabinet approved assigning Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Alkaabi to carry out the duties of director general of the establishment.

The Emirates Drug Establishment aims to strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical and medical industries, promoting research and development in this sector and providing a nurturing environment for pharmaceutical investments.

In addition, the Establishment will contribute to enhancing the production, development and export of high-quality medical and pharmaceutical products, as well as insuring the availability, quality, effectiveness and safety of these products.

-Ends-