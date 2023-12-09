According to H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, the agreement will support Indonesia’s economic development by increasing data center capacity, with new facilities promising to unlock opportunities towards creating a prosperous future



According to H.E. Erick Thohir, the MoU will accelerate the development of Indonesia's digital economic infrastructure, in line with the sharpening of the strategic digital technological focus that has been envisioned by President Joko Widodo and implemented by his Administration

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Investment of the UAE and the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), laying the foundation for investments that will propel the digital economy.



The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment of the UAE, and His Excellency Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia.



The agreement aims to set out a framework for investment cooperation in digital infrastructure, with a special focus on data center projects in Indonesia. The total capacity of data centers developed under this MoU can reach up to 1,000 MW.



Data centers, which are critical parts of the digital economy’s infrastructure, provide organizations with a secure option to store critical data and run applications and have become a priority for Indonesia. As the fourth most populous country in the world, Indonesia has a thriving digital economy driven by a proliferation of start-ups. Already today, there are more than 60 hyper-scale data centers in the country, and the local data center market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent between 2023 and 2028.



Fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors in the UAE and Indonesia is an area of focus under the agreement. The two nations will explore numerous forms of cooperation under the MoU, including investment partnerships, policy research collaboration, certification development, innovation and R&D.



His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment of the UAE, said: “The agreement underscores the deepening bond between our nations and is testament to the UAE's commitment to collaborate with countries in promising fields such as the digital economy. We are committed to supporting and accelerating all developmental efforts in Indonesia, and this agreement will contribute to facilitating an increase in data center capacity, with new facilities promising to unlock opportunities that reinforce the country’s path towards creating a prosperous future.”



Meanwhile, His Excellency Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia, revealed Indonesia's leadership in the field of data centers in the Southeast Asia region. One of the programs carried out is encouraging PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero), or Telkom, one of the state-owned companies in Indonesia, to become the data center leader in Southeast Asia.



“Telkom is investing optimally to ensure its data center supports Indonesia's digital economy, which will be the largest in Southeast Asia. Telkom is also focusing on infrastructure, one of which is Mitratel, which had an IPO and became the largest IPO on the stock exchange for the subsidiary category”, said Erick.



This collaboration with the UAE, according to Erick, will accelerate the development of economic infrastructure, in line with the sharpening of the strategic digital technological focus that has been implemented.



The MoU builds on strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia. Trade volume between the two countries reached approximately USD 5 billion in 2022, showcasing an increase of around 20 percent from the previous year, when it amounted to USD 4 billion. Following the UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which came into effect in September 2023, annual bilateral trade is expected to increase to USD 10 billion over the course of the next five years.