The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) held a joint meeting of its "Transport Working Group” to discuss the current situation of the transportation sector and develop proposals and proactive solutions to overcome the sector’s challenges in a way that supports the continuity and growth of private sector businesses.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Ajman Chamber, and Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber. The Ajman Transport Authority, the Department of Municipality and Planning - Ajman, the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), the Ajman Free Zone (AFZ), the Department of Port and Customs - Ajman, and officials and representatives of a group of private sector establishments (construction companies, transportation companies, and factories) also participated in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and pointed out that the Ajman Chamber is keen to keep pace with all economic decisions and circulars at the federal and local levels. He stressed that the Ajman Chamber is diversifying its channels to increase cooperation and partnership between the government and private sectors to support the local economy and enhance the position of the Emirate of Ajman as a leading investment destination.

The meeting addressed the challenges of the transportation sector and its direct impact on all fields and reviewed a set of solutions and proposals that ensure business continuity and the sustainability of private sector establishments. It also reviewed the government’s efforts to prevent any increase in the prices of construction and transportation materials after postponing the implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles.

For his part, Al Janahi stressed that the Ajman Chamber aims, through its working groups, to achieve its goals aimed at establishing a participatory approach that ensures the development of flexible future policies and strategies that enhance the contribution of the various sectors in increasing the emirate’s domestic product, protecting commercial and industrial interests, and enabling the various sectors to keep pace with the accelerating changes in the business environment and the dynamism of the markets.

The participants stressed the importance of the meeting and the role of the Ajman Chamber in convening specialized working groups and opening direct communication channels between government agencies and the private sector, which unites efforts and visions to ensure business continuity, economic sector growth, and sustainable development.