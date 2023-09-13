The Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, intensified its inspections within the scope of retail facilities in its special development zones during the first six months of 2023, which reached more than 9 thousand inspection rounds and resulted in reporting 132 violations.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, stated that Trakhees succeeded in launching an intensive series of inspection rounds during the first half of this year under the supervision of the Commercial and Retail Inspection Section within the Department’s Licensing Department, distributed among a number of regions according to a specific schedule. It is carried out according to certain standards that are followed during inspections.

In detail, Eng. Abdullah Belhoul explained that the total number of inspections carried out by the Department during the first half of this year amounted to 9,549 inspections, during which 132 violations were detected in various sectors, compared to the number of rounds during the same period last year, which amounted to 3,880 rounds with 95 violations were detected.

The inspection tours varied to include routine tours according to the approved annual inspection plan, through which the integrity of all commercial practices and safety requirements is ensured, as a result of which 645 No-Objection Certificates were issued for practicing the authorized commercial activities. The inspection team also carried out 874 inspection tours in compliance with the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (58) of 2021 regarding regulating beneficial ownership procedures.

The Commercial and Retail Inspection Section of the Trakhees Department includes a number of specialized inspectors concerned with verifying the absence of any illegal practices within the facilities, shops, and temporary establishments in the shared areas and facilities, affiliated with the Planning and Development Department - Trakhees.

Eng. Abdullah Belhoul said that the Trakhees Department initiates supervisory inspection rounds in its affiliated areas in cooperation with the concerned authorities in an effort to implement standards and requirements in areas specialized in trade and retail business, pointing out that the observed violations varied between non-compliance with conditions and laws, and exploiting additional spaces without An official statement, and non-compliance with special mandatory specifications that must be followed in accordance with the regulations, laws and guidelines of the Trakhees Department.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul stressed Trakhees’ keenness to continue and intensify its inspection campaigns, and to implement the penalties and fines stipulated in the laws and regulations of the country against those who commit violations, pointing out that the department seeks to follow up on the commitment of commercial institutions to implement correct practices, and to direct customers to adhere to the regulations and laws and the resulting in punitive measures for violators.