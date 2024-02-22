Dubai – The Museum of the Future welcomed over 400 children of determination and a group of senior citizens as part of an exclusive visit in celebration of the museum’s second anniversary.

During the visit, the young pioneers, senior citizens and their companions enjoyed an exclusive workshop and tour of the museum’s various exhibits, including the ‘Future Heroes’ floor, which was specifically designed to encourage children to discover the world around them and enhance their skills to face the challenges of the future. The museum tour also included a visit to OSS Hope, the Heal Institute, Al Waha and the Tomorrow Today showcase of innovations.

This special visit was organized in collaboration with the Community Development Authority Dubai, the Taqarrub Center for Rehabilitation and Generation Preparation, Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, Al Thiqah Club for Disabled, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, My Maximus Center, Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, The Eduscan Group, Dubai Cares, and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

Since its inauguration on 22 February 2022, the Museum of the Future has welcomed over two million visitors from 172 countries across the world and has hosted more than 280 local and global activations, events, conferences and forums that cover various future-specific sectors.

The museum has also welcomed more than 40 heads of governments, official delegations and ministers from various countries of the world during their official visits to the UAE. The museum has also successfully hosted over 370 media delegations to shed light on Dubai and the UAE’s vision for the future.