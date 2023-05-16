Abu Dhabi on Tuesday - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, is participating in the Middle East Rail conference and the Road and Traffic Expo 2023, that is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on the 15th and the 16th of May.

As part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) Pavilion, the ITC is showcasing its latest smart projects and initiatives that are designed to keep pace with technical developments in the transport sector, aimed at meeting customers’ expectations and that of the community, through achieving sustainable transport options in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and supporting efforts aiming towards accomplishing the sustainable development goals of the Emirate. The ITC achieves its goals by applying innovative solutions that increase the efficiency of the public transport sector and contribute in reducing carbon emissions. The approach adopted by the ITC is in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which sets the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as one of the smartest, most environment friendly, and most sustainable cities in the world.

On the first day of the event, His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, led a panel discussion on the conference's scope of work, which discussed the topic of, "Rethinking Mobility: How the Future of Mobility Will Shape the Cities of the Future". The panel was attended by several transport officials and experts. The session discussed different topics related to sustainable transport, how to reduce emissions, the role of EVs (Electric Vehicles), light and sustainable transport, and the role of public transport in planning and building future cities. The session also debated the theme of urban design, including the design of cities for a safe and effective mobility, healthy lifestyle, and community communication, in addition to how future needs of electric vehicles can be developed and transformed into an inclusive market and its effect on the environment.

Furthermore, the panel discussion shed light on the expected impact on demand-management after the installation of thousands of electric vehicles charging stations in the UAE as part of the Green Mobility Initiative. Discussions also touched on the potential benefits and risks of emerging transportation technology including autonomous vehicles and carpooling services, as well as the policies and legislations necessary to regulate the operation of autonomous vehicles and other smart transport options. H.E. Al Marzouqi highlighted the important role of public transport, especially low-emission public transport buses and electric-powered transport vehicles, in reducing carbon emissions. He also noted the Integrated Transport Centre's endeavours and its relentless efforts aimed at upgrading the transport system in a significant step towards achieving its smart transport objectives and establishing appropriate infrastructure for sustainable transport.

A further panel discussion was held with the participation of H.E. Mohamed Husain Karmastaji, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at ITC, that covered the topic of, "Strengthening Traditional Public Transport with New and Innovative Solutions for Shared Mobility: How a Mass Transport Service Can Help Communities Become More Diverse and Inclusive”. The discussion panel discussed means of diversifying mobility options of communities and creating a more diverse and inclusive transport. All while introducing fair and inclusive transport solutions, especially for communities with limited transportation choices.

The session also addressed the Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and their role in developing and implementing smart transport solutions that support the establishment of an efficient and sustainable transport system, in addition to utilizing data exchange to enhance the quality of services, inter-operating between different means of transport and service providers to better serve the public, and facilitating the development of smart and integrated transport solutions.

On the second day, the Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the ITC, Eng. Abdulrahman Ali, will partake a panel discussion on "Promoting Progress: How the Sustainability of EVs Revolutionize the Way We Move". During the panel, participants will discuss the environmental impact of modern transport and how electric vehicles can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improving the quality of the air we breathe, combating climate change, as well as lowering the costs associated with the possession and operation of electric vehicles, including purchase price, energy costs and maintenance expenses. The session is also set to discuss how electric vehicles can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and its effects on the global economy.

The session will also tackle government policies and incentives aimed at increasing the use of EVs, including subsidies for EV retailers, tax incentives, investment in the collection of infrastructure fees, and how these policies affect the EV market and the economy as a whole. The session will look at EV charging infrastructure, including challenges and opportunities to build a strong charging network and covering emerging technologies such as wireless charging. The future of mobility and exploring how electric vehicles can change the way we move in the future will also be analysed, touching on shared mobility, autonomous vehicles and how EVs can drive innovation in energy storage and electrical network management.

From its stand at the event, the Integrated Transport Centre is presenting several smart transport initiatives, including smart and sustainable transport strategies, autonomous vehicle technology and its role in improving the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the transport system. The ITC is also showcasing its TXAI vehicles and the developments of the self-driving vehicles and their ever-more increasing importance in the field of smart transport. Modern technologies and innovations will also be demonstrated, in addition to examining their role in achieving safety, efficiency, and reducing traffic congestion.

Moreover, the ITC’s is exhibiting the autonomous mini shuttle buses (Mini Robobus) and will be discussing their role in improving the public transport system. The platform will highlight their benefits and importance in enhancing the quality of public transport services, reducing harmful emissions, and improving the passenger experience through a smart transport infrastructure.

The Integrated Transport Centre, in collaboration with strategic partners, has launched the second phase of the Smart Mobility Project in Yas and Saadiyat Islands in Abu Dhabi, as a part of Abu Dhabi's Smart Mobility Strategy. This project includes a fleet of autonomous vehicles under the TXAI brand and a self-driving Mini Robobus.It also consists of operating a number of vehicles charging stations in Yas and Saadiyat Islands and operating the automated rapid transit system (ART) as part of its ongoing endeavour to promote digital transformation of public transport services into an intelligent, integrated, and sustainable system that benefits the local community and economy.

It is worth noting that the Integrated Transport Centre participates in the activities of the Middle East Rail conference and the Road and Traffic Expo 2023 as part of its mandate to establish a smart, integrated, and sustainable transport sector, by discussing the latest innovations and smart initiatives that promote the smart integration of the transport system in the emirate, facilitate the community’s mobility, support social and commercial cohesion, and contribute to the achievement of the emirate's sustainable development goals.