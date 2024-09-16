Abu Dhabi - The Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility”, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced its participation in the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress. The event, hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and organised by the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) European Organisation, ERTICO, in collaboration with ITS America and ITS Asia-Pacific, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 20 September 2024, under the theme of “Enhanced Mobility through Intelligent Transport Systems”.

The conference’s role in advancing Abu Dhabi's leading position in smart transport

Abu Dhabi Mobility's participation in the ITS World Congress is part of its efforts to enhance transport systems and promote its vision on the local and international levels. The participation will also advance its leading position in providing sustainable and innovative solutions in the field of transport, by showcasing the latest technologies and the smart solutions implemented within its projects.

As part of its prominent role in advancing the mobility sector in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Mobility will participate in the inaugural Future of Mobility Summit, to reinforce cooperative and integration between local and international stakeholders.

In this regard, His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: "The participation of Abu Dhabi Mobility in the 30th ITS World Congress highlights our commitment to developing advanced mobility solutions that enhance the efficiency and safety of the transport systems in Abu Dhabi. The conference represents an ideal platform to showcase our advanced projects and share our plans, while providing an interactive experience of the latest technologies in transport."

His Excellency underscored the role of international collaborations in supporting the emirate's leading position, and added: "Through partnerships with global experts, we aim to explore the best practices and exchange knowledge on future innovations in smart transport. We are confident that this participation will contribute to maintaining Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of smart cities, aligning with the vision of UAE’s wise leadership."

Projects that the Abu Dhabi Mobility will exhibit during the conference

To improve Abu Dhabi's position and highlight its role in developing a smart and integrated mobility system, Abu Dhabi Mobility will showcase a range of the latest innovations and technologies during the 30th ITS World Congress. It will include the Intelligent Transport Central Platform (ITCP), which utilizes AI to integrate smart traffic monitoring and incident management systems into a unified platform, featuring advanced capabilities for detecting automatic accident and forecasting traffic congestions. Additionally, it will feature the design and implementation of the Weigh-In-Motion system for commercial vehicles, which includes the installation of 12 smart electronic gates to accurately monitor the weight of commercial vehicles, thereby enhancing road safety and safegaurding infrastructure.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Mobility will highlight the TXAI smart mobility project, which features a fleet of autonomous vehicles (self-driving taxis and mini-buses) operating on Yas and Saadiyat Islands. The display will also include the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) project that use AI for navigation and positioning.

Under the theme of enhancing road safety and security, Abu Dhabi Mobility will showcase the award-winning Salama system for school transport. This project provides a centralised system and smart applications for tracking school bus movements, aimed at improving the safety and security of students.

The display will also include the Mobile Traffic Management Centre project, which relies on smart monitoring devices to analyse and transmit data in real-time, supporting effective traffic management. Through these projects, Abu Dhabi Mobility emphasizes its commitment to innovation to enhance the efficiency and safety of the emirate's transport system.

Themes and Activities of the Conference

The 30th ITS World Congress will bring together over 20,000 participants and 800 speakers across 200 diverse sessions under the theme of “Mobility Driven by ITS”. The conference aims to advance discussions on the latest innovations in smart transport, including autonomous vehicles, urban mobility, and digital solutions. Additionally, the Future of Mobility Summit will convene key decision-makers to discuss sustainable mobility, making the conference a global platform for networking among policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts to shape the future of mobility.

Abu Dhabi Mobility is proud of this fruitful participation, and aims to continuously develop advanced solutions for a smarter future. It also reaffirms its commitment to strengthening local and global ties while maintaining Abu Dhabi’s position among the world’s smartest cities.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.