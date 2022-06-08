Organized by “@EmiratesLovesPhilippines” in cooperation with the Philippine Business Council Dubai

UAE, Dubai – In the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the “@EmiratesLovesPhilippines” page in partnership with the Philippine Business Council in the UAE, organizes a celebration of the Philippine’s 124th Independence Day in the UAE, the coming Sunday (12 June 2022) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

The event aims to strengthen social relations between members of the Filipino community in the UAE while celebrating the fruitful cooperation and historical relation between the UAE and Philippines.

The Philippines Independence Day, represents a great occasion where the Filipino Community in the UAE can connect and showcase the Filipino culture to the UAE’s multiverse society. This year’s celebration will witness the participation of a group of diplomatic, economic and social personalities, as well as a number of businessmen, entrepreneurs and Filipino families residing in the country.

Marian Carella, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council, will attend the ceremony, in addition to a number of celebrities, influencers and public figures.

Marian Carella, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council said: “This year, our celebration is different. In addition to celebrating the 124th Independence Day, we take this opportunity to celebrate diversity and prosperity, and to consolidate relations of cooperation and partnership that unite the UAE and the Philippines. It is an exceptional opportunity during which the Filipino community will express gratitude to the UAE, who has spared no effort to promote the welfare of every Filipino residing on its land.”

Josie Conlu, Emirates Loves Philippines Project Manager said: "This event which is held in partnership between the @EmiratesLovesPhilippines page, the Philippine Business Council Dubai and the Department Of Foreign Affairs – Philippines, aims to strengthen the bonds and brotherly ties between the UAE and the Philippines, which comes as a result of the historical bilateral relations between the two countries. We aim to introduce closely the Filipino culture and civilization, giving the opportunity for all members of Filipino Community in the UAE to thank this country which hosted and embraced them to become their second home.”

The event agenda will also include culture presentations, winning performances, a fashion show, artistic and musical shows, games and more. Celebrations will be attended by a group of actors and artists from the Philippines, most notably Piolo Pascual, Jane de Leon, Joshua Garcia, Kim Molina and Gerald Napoles.

The 124th Philippines Independence Day, comes in partnership with a number of bodies, institutions and companies, including a group of banks, schools and others.

