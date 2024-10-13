Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman is showcasing several innovative technical projects and solutions at GITEX Global 2024, one of the world’s leading technology exhibitions, as part of the Ajman Government platform. The event, which commenced today, will run until 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The department’s participation in this year’s exhibition reflects its commitment to adopting the latest technological solutions and applications to support the digital transformation of the emirate’s financial operations. It also aims to ensure the provision of exceptional services that add value for customers, meet their needs, and contribute positively to achieving sustainable development in Ajman, in line with the aspirations of the emirate’s wise leadership and vision.

Commenting on the department’s participation, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department, emphasised that modern technological innovations play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of government financial operations, making them more responsive to societal and economic needs. He noted that the department’s involvement in global technology events such as GITEX Global underscores its firm commitment to embracing the latest technological advancements to support its strategic objectives of achieving financial sustainability and boosting the emirate’s competitiveness.

His Excellency stated: “Effective financial systems, along with advanced and secure digital infrastructure, form one of the key pillars on which the department relies to improve financial resource management, integrate government systems across the emirate, and provide streamlined, user-friendly services to all stakeholders. This, in turn, contributes to enhancing the quality of life in Ajman. To achieve this, we actively seek to invest in partnerships and cooperation opportunities with specialised technology entities.”

He added: “Our participation at GITEX 2024 opens up numerous opportunities for us to engage with leading global technology companies and explore new avenues of collaboration in the development of smart financial solutions. These efforts will drive Ajman’s digital transformation towards the envisioned future. Moreover, it offers an ideal platform to showcase our innovative digital initiatives, services, and programmes, all of which contribute to customer satisfaction and support sustainable development in Ajman.”