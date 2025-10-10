Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman has launched the updated version of the ‘Tawreed’ platform, marking a qualitative leap in supplier interaction mechanisms. The upgraded platform serves as a unified hub offering all supplier services and procedures in one place, enabling them to complete their transactions electronically with ease, in support of Ajman’s digital transformation journey.

In its new form, ‘Tawreed’ stands as a comprehensive and integrated platform that reflects the department’s commitment to simplifying procedures and improving the efficiency of the procurement cycle, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in Ajman. This update reaffirms the department’s steadfast commitment to strengthening the effectiveness of government systems, upholding integrity, and providing an integrated digital environment that supports its supplier partners while streamlining their dealings with government entities across the emirate.

H.E. Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “The department is committed to developing a pioneering work system that meets the aspirations of all stakeholders and delivers added value to partners. The launch of the updated ‘Tawreed’ platform represents a strategic step in our efforts to advance digital transformation in Ajman and to provide suppliers with an integrated experience that enhances transparency and efficiency in managing government procurement.”

He added: “At the Department, we are keen to adopt cutting-edge digital solutions that align with the vision of our wise leadership, empowering suppliers through a flexible and seamless business environment that facilitates engagement with all government entities. This contributes to driving sustainable development while reinforcing Ajman’s competitiveness in line with the Ajman Vision 2030.”

The updated ‘Tawreed’ platform offers a wide range of advanced features designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve service quality for suppliers. It enables them to submit quotations for tenders and practices, as well as issue invoices electronically—streamlining collection processes and ensuring operational accuracy.

The platform also allows suppliers to monitor payment statuses in real time, offering greater transparency and ease in managing financial transactions. In addition, it provides detailed analytical indicators that give suppliers clear insights into their transactions with various government departments—covering purchase orders and invoices—helping them plan more effectively while managing relationships with government entities efficiently. The platform also features an enhanced tender overview interface for a more interactive and user-friendly experience, supported by comprehensive information.

Suppliers can now access the status of goods and service deliveries directly through purchase orders, as well as easily view supply orders, agreements, and all related details electronically via the platform.

This platform embodies the department’s commitment to promoting digital transformation and supporting green economy practices by reducing reliance on paper transactions and fostering sustainable operations.