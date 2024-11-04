Convened at the UAE Government Annual Meetings venue in Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates: Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet convened at the UAE Government Annual Meetings venue in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior.

The Cabinet emphasised the significance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings as a pivotal national gathering that embodies the spirit of a united national team. These meetings review and discuss the agenda for governmental federal-local integration and aim to set clear objectives and a national agenda for the upcoming year 2025.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, launching this pivotal national gathering with a special session of the Cabinet. The Annual Meetings bring together the UAE’s leading 500 officials, underscoring the critical importance of unified teamwork across federal and local entities. Working with a cohesive team spirit is no longer a choice; it is essential to advance the UAE’s development journey.”

“Our objective for these meetings is to establish a focused agenda, setting forth national projects and programs for 2025. We aim for stronger unity, aligned vision and synchronised efforts across all levels of government to serve the Union and its people,” His Highness added.

“In our Cabinet session, we reviewed the progress of federal housing plans. Over the past five years, homeownership among citizens has increased from 76% to 91%, the number of pending housing requests dropped from 13,000 to just 650, and the waiting period for housing was reduced from four years to one. Since its establishment, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has supported over 90,000 citizens with an allocation of AED 60 billion. May Sheikh Zayed's soul rest in peace, and may his legacy of goodwill continue to inspire; his contributions to our country’s welfare continue to leave a profound impact.”

“We also approved the National Anti-Drug Strategy today. This strategy strengthens measures to deter drug dealers and traffickers at both the local and international levels, expands rehabilitation centers, increases public awareness across all social segments, and establishes correctional centers, among other initiatives. Drugs are the cancer of societies—a destructive force that leads to addiction and despair. It is essential that we unite to combat this danger.”

“The Cabinet ratified 22 international agreements, covering economic and trade partnerships as well as legal, judicial, and educational cooperation. We also endorsed memoranda of understanding in the fields of energy, competitiveness, and research with 17 countries.”

“The UAE continues to build bridges with nations around the world, as our growing global engagement is a vital element in our sustainable development journey,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

National Anti-Drug Strategy 2024-2031

The Cabinet approved the National Anti-Drugs Strategy (2024-2031), a comprehensive plan encompassing various programmes and initiatives that aim for a drug-free UAE by 2031 and reducing mortality rates resulting from drug use. The strategy aims to bolster community resistance to drug use, advance research in drug detection, support at-risk individuals while harnessing their potential, establish safe treatment and rehabilitation facilities, improve employment opportunities for recovering addicts to reduce relapse rates, strengthen border control against drug trafficking, arrest and apprehend drug dealers, actively participate in international counter-narcotics efforts, and promote the responsible use of potentially addictive prescription medications.

This strategy encompasses several key initiatives: targeted awareness campaigns; and the development of policies and research focused on awareness, prevention, and positive behavioural change

Federal Government Housing Program Achievements

The UAE Cabinet highlighted significant advancements in the Federal Government Housing Program, reflecting the country’s commitment to elevating the quality of life for its citizens. In the period from 1999 up to the end of August 2024, the number of housing aid resolutions has reached 67,148 resolutions, with a total value of financial support amounting to AED47 Billion.

Recent improvements include a rise in homeownership among UAE nationals from 76% in 2017 to 91% in 2023, a reduction in the waiting time for housing support to 1.07 years from 4.42 years, and a remarkable increase in private sector participation, with 70% of housing assistance now funded privately. Citizen satisfaction with Sheikh Zayed Housing Program services has also seen a significant rise from 41% in 2017 to 83% in 2023.

UAE Industrial sector updates

The Cabinet reviewed the annual results of the Industry Development Council (IDC) for 2023, highlights of which included securing AED6.17 Billion in financing solutions through strategic partners of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, reduced fees of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation services for companies participating in the In-Country Value (ICV) programme. A comprehensive industrial census was completed to provide robust data for decision-makers. Key regulatory advancements included the Industrial Regulation and Development Law, a policy for valuing industrial waste, and extended tariffs on imported steel, all supporting national products.

Report of the Nationally Determined Contributions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

As part of the UAE’s strategies and programmes towards climate neutrality, the Cabinet reviewed the Report of the Nationally Determined Contributions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate.

22 International Agreements and MoUs

The Cabinet ratified several agreements and memoranda with various countries, covering areas such as legal cooperation, economic and civil affairs, healthcare, and investment. Notable among these are comprehensive economic partnership agreements with Jordan and South Korea, and an agreement on cooperation in the field of nursing accreditation with the United States. These agreements align with the UAE's objectives to expand international relations and fortify partnerships across diverse sectors.

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the UAE’s plans to host the Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions in Abu Dhabi in 2026, marking the 50th anniversary of the Arab Monetary Fund. The Cabinet also approved hosting the 2025 Meridian Conference on Critical Information Infrastructure Protection, positioning the UAE as a regional leader in finance and security.

UAE Joins OpenPeppol

The Cabinet approved the UAE’s membership in OpenPeppol, a non-profit organisation that promotes unified e-invoicing standards, with memberships including over 39 countries and more than 400,000 private businesses. By joining OpenPeppol, the UAE aims to ensure the use of international best practices and streamline e-invoicing within an integrated digital framework.

The Cabinet approved the UAE’s subscription to a capital increase in the Arab Monetary Fund, contributing approximately AED1,082 million. Amendments to the AMF’s articles of agreement were also approved.

Consolidated semi-annual Federal financial statements as of 30 June 2024

The Cabinet reviewed consolidated semi-annual financial statements of the federation for the period ending 30 June 2024. Additionally, the Cabinet discussed reports from committees on education governance and financial free zones, along with the status of the UAE’s dual licensing initiative for businesses in free zones.