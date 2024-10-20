UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority concluded its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18. At the closing ceremony, the TDRA honored its strategic partners on the Digital Government Platform, which hosted 37 federal entities.

GITEX serves as a significant platform for the TDRA, where TDRA seeks to explore ideas and promote innovation in the digital transformation journey, as it is responsible for enabling this transformation in the UAE. Through its participation, the TDRA aims to enhance governmental integration to achieve the "We the UAE 2031" vision, in line with the wise leadership’s directives to reinforce the UAE’s leading position in digital economy and comprehensive digital life.

At the conclusion of its participation in GITEX Global 2024, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority honored its strategic partners, praising their pivotal role in developing and implementing numerous projects that serve the goals of the digital government and support the innovation process in the UAE.

The TDRA commended the achievements made through the collaboration and support of its partners in various fields, including enhancing the efficiency of digital government services, improving technological infrastructure, and adopting cutting-edge innovations. This recognition reflects its appreciation for strategic partners who have consistently supported the efforts in digital transformation and have played a crucial role in advancing the UAE’s digital development, contributing to the UAE's ambitious vision for a sustainable digital future.

The TDRA showcased a remarkable array of innovative projects that drew significant public interest. The projects and technologies presented reflect the TDRA’s commitment to digital transformation and innovation in improving quality of life, supporting sustainability, and fostering economic growth. The projects focused on digitizing life for streamlining services and enhancing efficiency, aligned with the UAE’s vision of an integrated, innovative digital future. Among these projects are the Digital Twin in the government sector, Digital Fraud Hunter, 6G technology, the Impact of Digital Government, Digital Twin in telecomm sector, the Federal Digital Network (FedNet), Digital Enablers, Ecolab, Digital Services, and the ICT Fund.

These projects embody the TDRA’s vision of fostering innovation and progress in digital life, showcasing its commitment to improving the services provided to citizens and residents in the UAE, as part of its efforts to enhance leadership and innovation in delivering government services.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.