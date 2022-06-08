Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is sharing how Tawam Hospital, a SEHA facility, successfully managed the case of a 13-month-old boy with Hemophilia B who was at risk of major bleeding due to an extremely rare complication.

The patient who suffers from an inherited and rare bleeding disorder, Hemophilia B, was initially treated with a medication used to replace the blood clotting factor that is lacking in patients with this rare disease and did not encounter significant bleeding for some time. However, he eventually developed an allergic reaction due to antibodies against the standard medication rendering his treatment ineffective and putting him at risk of major bleeding.

This type of complication is highly uncommon in an already rare disease which made it a challenging case to manage and treat effectively. Fortunately, Tawam Hospital’s Pediatric Hematology Clinic was quick to respond with specialized and intense treatments based on international guidelines which kept the 13-month-old patient safe from major bleeding and in a stable condition.

The patient’s parent expressed their appreciation and said: “Tawam Hospital is a truly unique facility with expert pediatric hematologists who treated my child’s complex case with the utmost care and knowledge. I am very thankful to all the physicians and nurses at Tawam Hospital for providing my child with the best possible treatment and for having addressed his complication in a timely manner. The medical team at the hospital has given my child a chance to lead a normal life like other healthy children and for that I’m forever grateful.”

Dr. Najam Awan, Consultant Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist at Tawam Hospital, said: “We hold extensive experience and expertise in managing complex and rare hematological diseases at our Pediatric Hematology Oncology unit at Tawam Hospital in the UAE. Patients are successfully treated with the most advanced and updated international guidelines and protocols yielding excellent outcomes.” Dr. Awan added: “Treating bleeding disorders is quite challenging; requiring an intricate combination of having highly qualified medical experts and specialized medications in place. Thankfully, both elements are available at our SEHA facility.”

Moreover, commenting on the hospital’s capacity and commitment to best practices, Dr. Dalal Saeed Naser Al Mansoori, Tawam Hospital’s Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “Tawam Hospital in Al Ain is proud to have opportunely managed this globally complex case. With our commitment to excellence and dedication to patient care, we are able to address rare cases and complications in line with the highest international standards.”

Tawam Hospital, one the UAE’s largest hospitals, treats the highest annual volume of patients in the country and houses the latest medications and technologies under one roof. With all these elements combined, the hospital ensures that patients from the UAE and the region receive the best levels of medical guidance and care on their journeys to better health.

Tawam Hospital’s Pediatric Hematology Unit is available 24/7. To find out more, visit https://www.seha.ae/ or call 800 50.

