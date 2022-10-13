The journey enables people of determination to easily access their benefits and services in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem, TAMM, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, represented by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, launched the People of Determination Empowerment Journey on the TAMM unified platform.

This journey supports the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Government’s people of determination strategy and provides them with an integrated digital platform where they can view and apply for benefits and services and participate in community activities. They can also discover advisory services, request support, search and apply for jobs, and benefit from services dedicated to People of Determination education centres.

The People of Determination Empowerment Journey, part of the TAMM ecosystem, offers a set of digital services to simplify their affairs and provide the best possible levels of service. It is intended to bring happiness and social empowerment while helping them become more effective members of the community. The journey is sponsored by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Human Resources Authority, the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Fazaa.

This new digital journey was launched at GITEX Global 2022 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, which includes more than 30 government and academic entities, and will continue until October 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Its launch comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

His Excellency Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development praised the TAMM Ecosystem for enabling the Abu Dhabi community to access all Abu Dhabi government services with ease and convenience. Al Dhaheri said: “The People of Determination Empowerment Journey is one of the initiatives launched under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi strategy for People of Determination, which enables PoD to seamlessly access the services that meet their needs, thus empowering them to exercise equal rights to avail of all services and opportunities.

His excellency confirmed the Department of Community Development’s keenness to cooperate with all partners and stakeholders to achieve the common objective of empowering the people of determination and integrating them into society. By providing high-quality integrated and digital services, we can deliver on our mission to create an inclusive society and promote Abu Dhabi’s position as an inclusive and empowering city for people of determination.”

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said: “The launch of the People of Determination Empowerment Journey comes within the framework of the Organisation’s keenness to improve the quality of life for people of determination and enable them to access all services and facilities easily and smoothly, leading to a cohesive and inclusive society.

His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Abdulhamid Al-Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The People of Determination Empowerment Journey is a cooperative effort with our partners from Abu Dhabi government entities. It is part of our continuous endeavour to improve customer experience by simplifying digital government services that apply to various aspects of daily life, education, health, business, social support and more. It enables users to access these services with ease, helping enhance their quality of life and increasing the pace of digital transformation in the emirate.”

Al-Askar added: “By presenting this journey and the many innovative digital solutions it includes, we aim to enable people of determination to overcome challenges while supporting government efforts aiming to enhance their integration into society.”

The People of Determination Empowerment Journey is a new initiative that adds to the successful track record of TAMM initiatives that include ‘TAMM Cares for People of Determination and Senior citizens,’ and ‘TAMM Car,’ both of which aim to reach out to people of determination and senior citizens and residents living in remote areas and to help them complete their government transactions through the TAMM ecosystem with ease and convenience. The TAMM Car, equipped with the latest modern technical equipment of the highest international standards, hosts a team of specialists whose mission is to help people of determination complete government services easily from their places of residence.

ADDA recently announced the latest achievement of the TAMM ecosystem - that 100 per cent of Abu Dhabi government services are now available on the unified TAMM platform. Customers can benefit from more than 700 integrated digital services provided by more than 30 government entities through the TAMM ecosystem, the main and unified channel to complete all government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About TAMM

TAMM, a product of Ghadan21 and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, harnesses the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences for customers. The ecosystem provides its customers with a comprehensive range of government services through one single point of access at any time and place. Using TAMM, customers can have direct access to information without having to visit each and every government entity. TAMM continues to advance the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi by providing all Abu Dhabi residents with high quality and efficient government services through safe, integrated digital platforms.