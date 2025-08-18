Dubai, UAE: Under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the largest humanitarian and aid organisation of its kind in the region, the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) continues to amplify the country's humanitarian impact around the world. Driven by a mission to improve the lives of millions, Suqia stands at the forefront of efforts to ease the hardships of communities most affected by the global water crisis through innovative sustainable solutions. Suqia has collaborated with key partners at home and abroad to deliver more than 1,000 sustainable water projects since its founding in 2015, improving the lives of about 15 million people across 37 countries.

“We continue to advance the path of goodness, giving and humanitarian work to consolidate the authentic legacy that was built by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – and that is today supported by the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – to build the best sustainable role model for humanitarian work and consolidate the UAE's stature and global presence on the global humanitarian stage,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia.

“A decade since its inception, Suqia's remarkable reach has extended beyond borders, embodying the nation’s inspiring commitment to alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found. Our goal is to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including Goal 6 that seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. In line with the Year of Community, and based on our noble national values, we aim to expand our development impact, enhance social cohesion and empower communities around the world to become active partners in sustainable and comprehensive development, ensuring a more sustainable and brighter future for people everywhere,” Al Tayer added.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award

Supervised by Suqia UAE, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award promotes innovative projects and technologies that produce, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, biomass, hydroelectric, osmosis and geothermal. Over the course of its four cycles, the award has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries whose projects have improved living conditions across numerous communities worldwide.

The award offers total prizes worth USD 1 million and comprises four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, the Innovative Research and Development Award, the Innovative Individual Award and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award. Since inception, the award has motivated researchers, innovators, academic institutions and research centres around the world to develop practical and sustainable solutions to address the challenge of water scarcity.

Suqia’s projects in Tanzania

Backed by a grant from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Suqia, in co-operation with Emirates Red Crescent, is bringing clean drinking water to nearly one million people in Tanzania through sustainable water projects. The initiative, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025, has benefitted 943,000 people so far.

