H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumathi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, stated: “Zayed Humanitarian Day serves as an occasion to pay tribute to the rich and humanitarian legacy of our late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a time to reflect on the authentic values of solidarity and fraternity that he has imbued on the foundation of the UAE.” Her Excellency noted that this day is the ideal opportunity to draw inspiration from his legacy of leadership and humanitarian efforts as well as promote the principles of generosity, kindness, and benevolence that he has instilled in the minds of the people in the UAE.

H.E. Al Rumaithi emphasised, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is a distinguished milestone in the history of the UAE, that it is a chance to reiterate one’s commitment to upholding the principles of the nation’s founding father as well as promote generosity, social cohesion, and active participation in humanitarian and charity endeavours. She further underscored the importance of supporting humanitarian projects and initiatives aimed at constructing an interconnected society based on mutual support, solidarity, generosity, and fraternity, the values which are deeply ingrained in Emirati society.

Additionally, H.E. highlighted that the UAE continues to carry on the legacy of as well as advance on the righteous path laid down by the nation’s founding father by exploring his numerous humanitarian efforts and noble stances towards nations and individuals worldwide. She added that the UAE remains unwavering in its commitment to embarking on numerous charitable endeavours and initiatives, making a positive impact on various corners of the world. This is reflected in its unique approach to philanthropy and global humanitarian cooperation to address the problems encountered by humanity and provide every form of assistance to the vulnerable communities across the world without any discrimination.

H.E added: “Since its founding, the UAE has upheld a tradition of charitable work. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, recently launched the ‘Mother's Endowment’ campaign, which aims to honour mothers and support the education of millions of people worldwide. This initiative builds on the success of the UAE’s previous charitable and humanitarian initiatives. By implementing a number of sustainable programs and efforts targeted at enhancing human well-being, these initiatives have helped advance development in the neediest communities.

