Sharjah

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has launched its “Chatbot System” through its interactive platform at City Centre Al Zahia. This platform was inaugurated to showcase the authority's services and provide comprehensive solutions to customers, aligning with its efforts to enhance service quality and meet customer needs.

H.E. Engineer Youssef Khamis Al-Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, revealed that the new service allows customers to communicate via leading social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook. This initiative aims to expedite responses to inquiries and ensure replies within 24 hours.

Moreover, He emphasized that the introduction of the “Chatbot System” is part of the authority’s digital transformation strategy to elevate the quality of services. This move enhances direct communication with the public and establishes a modern, interactive environment that supports efficiency and speed in service delivery.

Sustainable Transportation

Abdulaziz Al-Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs at SRTA, stated that in line with the UAE’s policies and Sharjah Government’s climate neutrality directives, the authority has embraced sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

Therefore, SRTA introduced 10 electric buses operating on intercity routes This year, following the successful deployment of 8 electric taxis last year, which have proven their efficiency.

Currently, the authority manages a fleet of 5.000 taxis, approximately 2.700 of which are hybrid vehicles. Al-Jarwan affirmed SRTA's commitment to serving the public in Sharjah and across the UAE by continuously adopting innovative, eco-friendly solutions in the transport sector.