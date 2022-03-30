Metito’s scope includes the rehabilitation of the existing 20 MIGD Hamriyah SWRO plant to serve over 1.7 million residents

Site work set to begin in May 2022

The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority awarded Metito, the leading global provider of water and alternative energy management solutions, the restoration of the 20 MIGD Hamriyah Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant, following a competitive bid.

Metito’s scope of work covers the design, procurement, construction, site erection, inspection, testing, and commissioning of the project. In the process, Metito will dismantle and replace the existing equipment and structure, renovate the SWRO system, and implement additional membranes in eight skids. Metito will also be upgrading the electrical system to accommodate new equipment and integrate a Distributed Control System (DCS).

Commenting on this project award, Esam Al Mulla, Manager of Water Production & Desalination Plants Department at SEWA, said; “The Hamriyah SWRO plant began operations in 2014 and is one of the main desalination plants serving the emirate of Sharjah. This restoration project is a milestone in supporting the UAE’s water security 2036 goals, and part of Sharjah’s multipronged strategy to increase the emirate’s sustainable water supply. We are pleased to be developing it with Metito with whom we worked before and share similar values.”

SWPC CEO and founder Dr. Corrado Sommariva said; We are honored to support SEWA in the feasibility, tendering and owner engineering of this project. The Hamriyah SWRO capacity restoration will contribute to a more sustainable water supply and more optimum operations

"It is a great honor for Metito to work with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority on this project, and we are committed to delivering it to the highest level of standards through utilizing and applying the latest technologies, Metito’s global know-how and local high-value engineering capabilities,” added Ahmed Hayajneh, Metito General Manager.

Work is set to begin in May 2022 and state-of-the-art- extra fouling resistant Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane technology is being carefully considered to provide less feed pressure and to reduce the power consumption to optimize operations.