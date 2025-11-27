Sharjah: Sharjah Digital Department celebrated today the graduation of 15 participants from the “Data and AI Mastery Programme,” launched last September in collaboration with PwC Academy. The initiative aims to equip government employees with advanced data and AI capabilities, preparing them to lead a data-driven, technology-enabled future for Sharjah.

The ceremony for the programme’s first cohort was attended by H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department; H.E. Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD; and representatives from PwC Academy and participating government entities.

During the event, graduates presented three sets of high-impact projects developed throughout the programme, addressing key themes such as social and human development, urban infrastructure and city management, and security, economy, and natural resources. These projects reflect Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening a data-driven culture and advancing sustainable digital transformation across the emirate.

In his address, H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi affirmed that the programme reflects SDD’s commitment to developing national talent capable of advancing digital integration and anticipating future needs. He commended the graduates’ achievements, noting that their work aligns with national priorities.

He said: “Today, we celebrate a meaningful outcome of investing in people, the most certain path to progress and excellence. The participants demonstrated strong commitment and presented impressive projects that showcase how artificial intelligence and data can enhance government performance and community well-being.”

He added that these projects represent practical examples of how data and AI can be applied to develop real-world solutions for future challenges.

His Excellency also expressed his appreciation to the programme’s partners, supervisors, and trainers for their efforts in empowering a new generation of national digital talent. He emphasised his confidence that the graduates will play a vital role in advancing the Department’s vision of a unified, sustainable digital ecosystem that places people at the centre of development, and in strengthening Sharjah’s global standing in digital excellence.

For his part, Taimur Ali, Partner at PwC Academy Middle East and Head of Professional Qualifications at the Academy, said: “Our collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department underscores the importance of investing in people as the cornerstone of meaningful digital transformation. This programme equips participants with practical skills in data and artificial intelligence to enhance government services and contribute to long-term development. We are proud of SDD’s achievement and look forward to continuing our joint journey in shaping Sharjah’s digital future.”

Launched on 8 September 2025, the programme was developed to meet the growing demand for advanced digital skills across Sharjah’s government. It provided a specialised learning pathway that elevated participants from basic data use to professional-level proficiency. Through a combination of theoretical sessions and hands-on workshops, the programme equipped government employees with advanced analytical tools and enabled them to develop data-driven solutions that strengthen institutional performance and enhance the quality of government services.