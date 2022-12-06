Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today received a high-level business delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Nalinda Wijerathna, Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to bolster strategic cooperation and advance the business ties between Sharjah and Sri Lanka. They also explored new avenues of investment collaboration to further promote trade between the two friendly countries.

The Sri Lankan delegation was received by HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director General for Business and Communication Sector.

Abdulaziz Shattaf welcomed the visiting delegation, stressing that the UAE and Sri Lanka share strong business ties and collaboration, adding that trade volume between the two countries increased by 4% during 2018 and 2019. Shattaf highlighted the need to make the most of the gathering to deepen their bilateral ties and promote trade and investment.

For his part, Nalinda Wijerathna stressed that the meeting has provided the Sri Lankan delegation with an opportunity to foster economic relations with Sharjah, through getting the private sector of both countries better acquainted with each other's potentials. The business meeting has also provided businesspeople with a platform to discuss potential collaboration in a range of industries, while also encouraging the business communities in both nations to develop additional investment partnerships.

