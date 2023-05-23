Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has received diplomatic delegations from Guatemala and Indonesia to further strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities.

The discussions primarily focused on amplifying bilateral relations in industry, agriculture, food security, livestock, and more, as well as broadening trade exchanges and organizing events to promote local products and markets.

Welcoming the Indonesian delegation, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman, stressed that the UAE and Indonesia share strong and deeply rooted relations, as evidenced by the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two nations.

He noted that the SCCI is committed to fostering this partnership through collaborative efforts with the embassy, thereby enhancing the scope of economic and trade cooperation and investment opportunities.

He further invited Indonesian businessmen to visit Sharjah to see progress on existing projects as well as experience the exceptional facilities and privileges the emirate offers to prospective investors in various sectors.

HE Husain Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, reciprocated the sentiment by voicing his interest in intensifying joint work with the SCCI to facilitate dialogue among business owners and commercial representatives in order to delve into new investment areas, increase trade and investment rates between the two sides, and boost the economic development of both countries.

Bagis also invited the Sharjah Chamber members to participate in the forthcoming "Expo Indonesia" in October, encouraging them to explore investment avenues and tourism opportunities in his home country.

In the second meeting with the Guatemalan delegation, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasized that the trade relations between the UAE and Guatemala are significantly expanding. He also underline the need to increase coordination between the Chamber and the embassy to explore new avenues for partnership and make significant strides in developing the bilateral economic relations by focusing on potential opportunities in renewable energy, agriculture, and food security.

Al Owais briefed the guests on Sharjah’s competitive advantages, such as a flexible legislative system that encourages business growth, a strategic location, and an advanced industrial infrastructure that makes it a top business destination in the region.

He reaffirmed that the Chamber will spare no effort to assist Guatemalan companies interested in investing in the emirate. He also extended an invitation to Guatemalan agricultural companies to take part in the upcoming Dhaid Date Festival, to be held in July at Expo Al Dhaid.

For his part, HE Willy Gomez, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE, stated that the meeting would serve as a pivotal platform for new joint ventures and advancing bilateral relations in various sectors, lauding Sharjah's keen interest to support the economic growth of Guatemalan companies through its attractive business environment and economic capabilities.

Gomez also referred to a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022 between the SCCI and several Guatemalan ministries, including economy, tourism, and investment, describing it as as a considerable driving force for enhancing trade relations and stimulating economic cooperation between the business communities of both friendly nations.