Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a high-level diplomatic delegation from Côte d'Ivoire to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations.

The discussions focused on exploring areas of joint action, facilitating reciprocal visits by businessmen and trade delegations from both sides, and promoting high-potential sectors to private enterprises. The meeting also emphasised creating a more integrated framework for investment opportunities and business partnerships between the two countries.

The meeting took place at SCCI's headquarters, where H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, welcomed H.E Vacaba Diaby, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides outlined the outcomes of the Sharjah-Côte d’Ivoire Business Forum recently hosted by the Sharjah Chamber.

The discussions also highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Sharjah Chamber and the Côte d'Ivoire Chamber of Commerce in strengthening trade relations and boosting investments between the business communities of both countries.

The MoU also emphasises coordinated efforts in participating in trade shows, conferences, and forums hosted by both countries to maximise investment promotion prospects.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais noted that the meeting provides a valuable opportunity for both sides to develop strategic action plans and explore future opportunities to strengthen ties of cooperation and collaboration between Sharjah and Côte d'Ivoire.

Recognized as a key economic player in West Africa, Côte d'Ivoire boasts a strategic geographic location, a thriving investment environment, well-developed infrastructure, and sustained economic growth.

Al Owais highlighted the investment opportunities and competitive advantages that Sharjah offers, positioning it as an attractive destination for investors and foreign capital. With its business-friendly ecosystem and investor-centric policies, the emirate offers an optimal environment for fostering sustainable economic growth and seamless business operations.

For their part, the Côte d'Ivoire delegation praised the robust ties between the two nations, emphasising their commitment to strengthening economic relations and enhancing trade exchange with Sharjah.

They also extended their gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber for its proactive role in facilitating business partnerships and its commitment to fostering closer collaboration with entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Côte d'Ivoire market.

