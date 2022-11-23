Al Ain Hospital has re-opened its Urgent Care Center to provide non-COVID care and offer a wide range of medical services

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of a new Urgent Care Center within Al Rahba Hospital, and has additionally re-opened Al Ain Hospital’s Urgent Care Center to provide non-COVID care and convenient access to a wide range of medical services.

Services for non-life-threatening conditions for patients aged 16 years old and above will be available at Al Ain Urgent Care Center, while Al Rahba Urgent Care Center provides the same services for adults and children. Both centers are intended to provide immediate and easy access for urgent medical cases and are accepting urgent and walk-in clients.

The Urgent Care Center at Al Rahba Hospital is open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. AL Ain Hospital Urgent Care Center is located in the Outpatient 2 building, is open daily 24 hours a day, and offers on-site laboratory testing, physical therapy, and x-ray facilities.

Patients will be assessed through the following stages:

Assessment and screening to ensure the patient meets the admission criteria

Process and tools to provide care and follow-ups

Methods of communicating with other services/ departments to ensure seamless transfers for continued care

Speaking about the opening of the two centers, Yousef Altheeb Al Ketbi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer at SEHA, said: “Our new and re-opened centers will help us enhance access to SEHA services and meet the needs of more urgent care patients. Through these centers, we are able to care for patients in a timely manner, in order to assess them to ensure they are stable before we direct them to hospitals for continued and integrated care. Our staff consists of board-certified emergency medicine consultants, medical practitioners and specialists, and registered nurses that remain on call to treat patients as they arrive.”

AlKetbi continued by adding: “Al Ain Hospital’s urgent care center was suspended to meet the rising number of COVID-19 patients. As we continue towards the path of new normalcy, and move away from the pandemic, it is our greatest pleasure to announce the re-activation of the center for the wider community.”

Al Rahba urgent care center will be equipped to provide the following services for adults and children: laceration repair (glue, suturing), minor abscess draining, wound care, ECG interpretation, X-ray interpretation, non-displaced fracture, minor burn care, foreign body removal (ear, throat, superficial skin), diabetes complication management (high/ low glucose), asthma attack management, mild/moderate dehydration treatment, chest pain evaluation and management, kidney stone and urinary tract infection management, abdominal pain, ENT symptoms, flu-like illness, and acute vomiting and/ or diarrhea.

Al Ain Hospital will provide high-quality, cost-effective immediate care for adult patients (16 years and above) with non-urgent conditions. The services will include (but are not limited to) initial screenings, stabilization, diagnostic, treatment and/or referral or transfer to a higher level of care if required. In the event a patient presents to Tawam Hospital with similar conditions, the patient may be redirected to Al Ain Hospital.

To find out more about SEHA’s centers, please call 800 50 or visit www.seha.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp us on 02-4102200.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae