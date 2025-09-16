Sharjah, The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), serving as the official Strategic Partner for the 56th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2025 (WJME), will also be providing a platform for its members to showcase their brands at the global exhibition. As the largest and longest-running trade event of its kind in the region, this opportunity will give these female-led businesses unparalleled access to an elite international market.

Scheduled to take place at Expo Centre Sharjah from September 24–28, 2025, the bi-annual WJME exhibition is a cornerstone event for the luxury industry. Since its inception in 1993 and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, it has been instrumental in solidifying Sharjah’s reputation as a regional hub for luxury goods, attracting over 500 exhibitors featuring the latest in watches, jewellery, gold, and precious stones. This strategic partnership also taps into a high-growth market, with the jewellery sector in the MENA region projected to reach approximately $11.48 billion in revenue in 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of about 10.2%.

SBWC stand will feature select members who will be showcasing their work namely; By 2wenty5 jewelry and diamonds, Harf W Nagsh Jewelry, Sila Diamonds and Solla Jewelry.

A world-class platform for SBWC members

Commenting on the upcoming event, H.E. Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, stated: “Our role as Strategic Partner for WJME 2025 is a natural extension of our mission to empower women as key drivers of economic diversification and excellence. This collaboration provides a world-class platform for our members to not only display their exceptional craftsmanship and innovative business models but also to engage with a discerning global audience. It is a strategic initiative that aligns perfectly with Sharjah’s vision, enabling us to showcase the sophistication and leadership of homegrown female talent in a sector that is integral to the region’s identity and economic landscape.”

The event also serves as an integral meeting point for industry leaders, drawing thousands of visitors; including royal families, high-net-worth individuals, and international collectors; with the last edition welcoming over 66,000 attendees from 52 countries.

Through partnering with WJME, it underscores SBWC’s commitment to creating high-impact opportunities for its members, enabling female entrepreneurs to position their businesses alongside major international brands, engage directly with thousands of trade buyers, and integrate into the global luxury supply chain. Entry to the exhibition is free for the public, and for more information visit https://www.mideastjewellery.com/.