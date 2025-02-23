Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – His Excellency the Minister of Health, Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, will begin an official visit to the Republic of Indonesia tomorrow, aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will strengthen bilateral relations and outcomes in areas such as health tourism, the health workforce, health preparations for Hajj and Umrah, bilateral investment opportunities, and health transformation. These initiatives are in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aspires to elevate the quality and efficiency of health services through international collaboration and expertise.

During his visit, His Excellency is scheduled to meet with Ministers and senior officials from three key Indonesian ministries, including Their Excellencies the Minister of Health, Mr. Sadikin; the Minister of Human Resources, Prof. Yassierli; and the Minister for Religious Affairs, Mr. Umar. These meetings underscore the importance of collaboration across health systems.

The itinerary also includes tours of leading Indonesian institutions to observe best practices and explore opportunities for further collaboration. His Excellency will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including representatives from the Kingdom’s Health Holding Company.