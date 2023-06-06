The visit is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s longstanding cultural ties with Germany which started in 1973.

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture, His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud, has completed an official visit to Germany, on June 5, aimed at reinforcing cultural relations and exploring areas of cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Prince Bader met with Claudia Roth, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media, and Andreas Goergen, Secretary General for the Federal Ministry of Culture and Media, where they explored areas of cooperation and opportunities for cultural exchange.

His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud said, "This visit is an extension of our longstanding cultural ties with Germany, with whom we have had many partnerships and cultural exchanges since 1973. For the past 20 years, one of the main areas of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Germany has been the field of archaeology. We look forward to further enhancing our cultural relations and to continue working closely towards creating opportunities for the exchange of knowledge, talent and expertise.”

As part of the meeting, both parties discussed opportunities for cultural cooperation, as well as strengthening the cultural relations through facilitating mutual visits by specialized delegations and implementing joint cultural projects. In addition, the meeting explored ways of exchanging knowledge and expertise in the various cultural sector.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture recognizes the value of international cultural partnerships in building bridges of understanding between nations and communities. In 2006, the governments of Saudi Arabia and Germany signed a cultural cooperation agreement which enabled the two countries to partner on many projects.

For further enquiries email media@moc.gov.sa

About the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop an abundant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: Twitter @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi