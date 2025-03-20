Riyadh: The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Saudi Disaster Medical Assistance Team (S-DMAT), as a Type 2 Emergency Medical Team (EMT). This marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing global challenges and providing critical, life-saving care to people in crisis, anytime, anywhere, in line with the Vision 2030 goals of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in healthcare and humanitarian assistance.

The verification was announced during a ceremony in Riyadh in the presence of senior representatives from the WHO, S-DMAT, the Saudi Ministry of Health and the media.

The S-DMAT is now one of only 14 Type 2 EMTs worldwide, alongside other global leaders including the UK, France, China, and Japan. As the first Type 2 team in the west and central-Asia region, it is positioned as the region’s leading rapid medical response unit. Under the WHO framework, the team can deploy within 48 hours, providing critical healthcare to those affected by disasters, humanitarian crises, and mass gatherings.

Health Minister HE Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel said: “Saudi Arabia is committed to strengthening the support we provide to global health challenges and humanitarian response. The WHO’s categorization recognizes the Kingdom’s ability to meet the highest international standards for emergency medical care and readiness to ensure communities in need – whether in Saudi Arabia or across the globe – receive world-class, life-saving medical care.”

General Supervisor of the General Directorate of Emergencies, Disasters, and Medical Transportation Dr Jameel Talal Abualenain said: “With our mobile hospital infrastructure, surgical capabilities, and flexibility under the Type 2 WHO categorization, we are ready to respond to global crises and be a leader in international emergency medical response. Our unique location at the cross-roads of Europe, Asia, and Africa enables us to deploy rapid medical assistance across the region in even the most challenging of conditions.

“As a key contributor to international humanitarian efforts and our ongoing work with the WHO, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of medical excellence, whilst remaining adaptable to the situation, ensuring the best outcomes for those in need.”

As a Type 2 EMT, the S-DMAT operates a fully equipped 50-bed hospital capable of providing medical care to 100 outpatients, 20 inpatients, and 7 major or 15 minor surgeries per day. The team can deploy rapidly across the region to support in health system decompression, increase capacity, operate as a health command and control centre, or adapt to the needs of the crisis.

The S-DMAT hospital is self-sufficient, carrying its own power, water, and medical supplies, enabling it to provide critical care in remote and hard-to-reach places. The medical professionals who make up the S-DMAT have been selected and trained by the National Healthcare Emergency Operations Center (NHEOC) in line with the highest international standards in emergency and disaster medical care. Medical professionals from across the Kingdom who are interested in joining the S-DMAT are invited to express their interest to the NHEOC for selection.

For further information and updates, contact: Media@moh.gov.sa