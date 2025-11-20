Specialized training enhances the skills of newly appointed judges and refines their expertise in rental disputes in Dubai

Dubai: In a landmark move reflecting its commitment to developing specialized judicial professionals, the Dubai Rental Dispute Resolution Center celebrated the graduation of 15 new judges through comprehensive advanced training programs. These courses were designed to refine the legal knowledge, practical skills, and experience of judges handling rental disputes in Dubai. This initiative aligns with the Center’s strategic vision to enhance judicial efficiency and uphold principles of justice fairly, contributing to the stability of the rental market and the protection of all stakeholders’ rights.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Land Department, along with several high-profile dignitaries.

The training programs equipped the new judges with a wide range of applied competencies and an in-depth understanding of rental litigation dynamics, including precise case management, insight into landlord-tenant relationships, and the ability to make decisions grounded in thorough analysis and clear procedures. The specialized training also emphasized developing a generation capable of efficiently managing court cases while leveraging the latest technological and digital tools employed by the RDC to accelerate processes without compromising the essence of justice.

On this occasion, His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, expressed his pride, stating:

"Graduating this group of judges represents a significant milestone in the Center’s journey, which has successfully built trust in its services, established justice, and supported the stability of Dubai’s real estate market over the years. This moment is not merely a celebration, but a testament to the judges’ ability to uphold the RDC’s mission and lead the future of judicial work in line with the highest local, regional, and international standards, ensuring the rights of all parties, maintaining balance in rental relations, and reinforcing Dubai’s pioneering status in the judicial field."

This achievement embodies the RDC’s approach to the continuous development of judicial cadres across all specializations. Simultaneously, it leverages digitalization and technological transformation to streamline litigation procedures and deliver justice swiftly and transparently. Training new judges serves as a proactive measure to prepare them with the qualifications necessary to issue well-considered rulings, gain extensive knowledge of legislation, and anticipate judicial outcomes in a manner that establishes justice and strengthens litigants’ confidence in the emirate’s judicial system.

The ceremony concluded with the honoring of the graduating judges and congratulating them on successfully completing their training, emphasizing that this marks the beginning of a new phase of responsibility and professionalism.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center:

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.