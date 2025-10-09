Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is gearing up for a high-impact presence at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from 13 to 17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), where it will connect with entrepreneurs and tech-driven companies looking to establish or grow their presence in the UAE. The zone will use the platform to share how its ecosystem is supporting innovation, investment, and long-term business success in the region.

At the event, the RAKEZ team will engage with founders, investors, and business leaders to explore tailored setup solutions and strategic opportunities within its ecosystem. From flexible licensing options and cost-effective infrastructure to fast-track company formation and sector-specific zones, RAKEZ offers a streamlined pathway for tech companies entering or expanding in the UAE.

RAKEZ is home to a growing community of technology-focused businesses across sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, SaaS, IoT, digital services, fintech, IT solutions, among many more, reflecting its emergence as a dynamic base for innovation-led ventures in the region.

“At RAKEZ, we have always seen our role as more than just providing infrastructure or business services,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “It is about creating the right environment for ideas to grow, for innovation to take shape, and for people with vision to build something lasting. GITEX gives us the chance to engage with those who are driving the next wave of technology, and to show them how Ras Al Khaimah can be part of their journey.”

“The region is evolving quickly, and we believe the future belongs to ecosystems that can support ambition with flexibility, trust, and long-term thinking. That is what we are building at RAKEZ — a connected ecosystem that supports forward-thinking businesses in playing a meaningful role in shaping the region’s economic future."

Supported by Ras Al Khaimah’s stable governance, investor-friendly policies, and expanding digital infrastructure, RAKEZ has positioned itself as a gateway for businesses targeting the GCC and broader MENA region. Its presence at GITEX reflects an ongoing commitment to enabling innovation, attracting global talent, and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.

RAKEZ invites startups, scale-ups, investors, and ecosystem partners to connect at GITEX Global 2025 and explore how they can build and scale their ventures from Ras Al Khaimah to the world.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.