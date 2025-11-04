Doha – Qatar: The world of travel and tourism will once again converge in Doha as the fourth edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) opens its doors from 24 to 26 November 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). Organized by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences and sponsored by Visit Qatar as the Strategic Partner and Katara Hospitality as the Founding Partner, the event underscores Qatar’s growing reputation as the gateway to the Arabian Gulf and a global tourism hub.

“QTM has evolved into one of the region’s most influential platforms for shaping the future of travel and tourism,” said Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences. “Each edition reflects the industry’s dynamism, fostering connections, innovation, and opportunities that inspire growth across all tourism sectors. As Qatar continues to position itself as a world-class destination, QTM serves as a catalyst for collaboration and a showcase of the country’s vision for a sustainable, experience-driven tourism economy.”

Following the record-breaking success of last year’s edition, which drew over 10,000+ visitors, 300+ exhibitors from 60+ countries, 300+ hosted buyers, and 50+ speakers, QTM 2025 returns with a focus on the future — exploring how innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange are reshaping the tourism landscape. This year’s event will again gather leading destination management companies, hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, technology providers, and tourism boards from across the world, spotlighting the latest trends across ten key sectors: culture, leisure, business, luxury, sports, medical, halal, technology, sustainability, and education.

QTM 2025 will feature three dedicated conference days, each addressing critical forces shaping the industry’s evolution with global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders discussing strategies that ensure the sector’s resilience and relevance in an era defined by transformation. On November 24, the focus will be on culture and heritage tourism, ‘Preserving the Past, Shaping the Future.’ November 25 is given over to the future with the conference themed ‘Designing Tomorrow: Hospitality, Innovation & Sustainability in a Changing World,’ while the final conference on November 26 will examine the role of mega events, wellness, and health tourism as ‘Catalysts for Change.’

The event takes place as Qatar’s tourism sector continues its upward trajectory, welcoming 3.5 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 2.2% increase compared to the same period last year. Visit Qatar says QTM 2025 will propel the upward momentum.

Echoing this, Andrew Steele, Raffles & Fairmont Doha Managing Director, added: “We are delighted to once again take part in QTM, an inspiring event that plays a vital role in connecting global travel professionals and showcasing Qatar’s world-class tourism offerings. It provides a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with our valued travel partners, strengthen long-standing relationships, and forge new ones for the future. QTM continues to be an exceptional platform to highlight the country’s growing leadership in the luxury and ultra-luxury space. Together with Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar, and our industry partners, we remain committed to supporting the nation’s 2030 vision and positioning Qatar as a true global leader in hospitality.”

A standout feature of this year’s event, the Global Village will again serve as a dynamic platform for cultural dialogue and connection. Eleven countries — including Indonesia, Poland, Türkiye, South Africa, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Iran, Russia, Peru, Thailand, and Haiti — will bring their vibrant traditions to life through live performances, artisanal showcases, and immersive experiences.

Adding to the excitement, QTM 2025 will host a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, celebrating excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. The evening will feature entertainment, fine dining, and networking, honoring professionals and innovators who have contributed to advancing global tourism.

QTM 2025 will be open daily from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

NeXTfairs is a Doha-based full-service events company with over 15 years of experience in delivering world-class exhibitions, conferences, and hybrid events across diverse industries. Committed to acting as an extension of its clients, NeXTfairs combines deep local insight, strong partnerships, and advanced event technology to position Qatar as a leading hub for business events. The company provides end-to-end solutions — from venue sourcing and production to marketing, sales, and logistics — ensuring seamless execution and meaningful engagement. With a people-first approach and technical excellence, NeXTfairs helps brands connect, grow, and achieve impactful results across the GCC and beyond.

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

