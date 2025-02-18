The State of Qatar participated in the 9th Meeting of Their Excellencies, the Ministers responsible for tourism in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries which was held February 17th, 2025, in Kuwait. The meeting explored ways to enhance tourism cooperation among member states and support regional integration in this vital sector.

The Qatari delegation was led by His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism. The ministers commended the key achievements of Gulf tourism in 2024, which strengthened the GCC's position as an attractive global tourism destination. These accomplishments were driven by major events and high-quality projects that promote tourism diversity and offer exceptional visitor experiences.

The meeting also discussed the potential for further tourism collaboration among Gulf states through specialised discussion sessions, which examined prospects for tourism integration, mechanisms for unifying regional promotional efforts, and enhanced cooperation in organising joint events and initiatives.

During the meeting, Al Ain was announced as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025, in recognition of its rich tourism offerings, including natural, cultural, and heritage assets that reflect the region’s diversity. Additionally, the establishment of GCC Tourism Day on January 20th each year was approved, providing an annual occasion to highlight the achievements of the Gulf tourism sector and showcase leading projects and initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed that the next ministerial meeting will take place in April 2026 in the United Arab Emirates, continuing efforts to strengthen cooperation and develop joint tourism policies that support the sustainable growth of the Gulf’s tourism sector.

