Dubai: The Museum of the Future welcomed Her Excellency Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, during her official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where she also participated in the World Governments Summit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova gained insight into the museum’s distinctive design and key structural features. She also explored several of the museum’s exhibitions and sections, experiencing immersive environments, advanced technologies, and scientific innovations that reflect the institution’s mission to anticipate future transformations and foster creativity and innovation.

The visit concluded with a briefing on the Museum of the Future’s role in promoting cultural exchange and knowledge sharing, as well as its efforts to encourage dialogue, collaboration and sustainable innovation.