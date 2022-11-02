Abu Dhabi-UAE – The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today announced its participation in the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) as part of the UAE’s official delegation to the event that will run from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Through its participation in the leading global forum for discussions on climate change, NCM aims to highlight its achievements in the field of meteorology and the study of extreme weather events in the context of climate change. The Center will particularly share its pioneering expertise in advancing rain enhancement science and technology.

At COP27, NCM will announce the targeted research areas identified by the Fifth Cycle of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) in preparation for the Cycle’s official launch on the sidelines of the 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum in January 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The NCM team will also hold a series of meetings with key officials and experts in rain enhancement research to demonstrate its potential in achieving global water security.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “As modern technologies have propelled us into an era that knows no spatial limitations or geographical boundaries, we live today in a world where change is inevitable in every aspect of our lives. It is therefore imperative for our national entities to leverage their state-of-the-art infrastructure and deploy their vast human and technical resources to create awareness about climate change. This will help us enhance our preparedness to respond to natural disasters and take appropriate preventive and mitigation measures that benefit the entire humanity.

“NCM continually seeks opportunities to strengthen its collaboration with like-minded organizations responsible for safeguarding the safety and security of communities to create awareness about extreme weather events that may pose a serious threat to lives and properties. Furthermore, we have gained worldwide recognition for our role in advancing rain enhancement research through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), one of the most prominent sustainability initiatives in the world.

“At NCM, it is our priority to raise awareness and promote a rational approach to addressing climate change. Through our participation in COP27, we reiterate the UAE’s commitment to mobilizing collective efforts to deal with climate change that has serious implications, not only for the stability and security of communities but also for other vital sectors. Therefore, COP27 serves as an opportunity to highlight the crucial role of meteorological organizations in using weather prediction models to anticipate and mitigate the risks of weather events, climate change, and water scarcity, while providing valuable information that contributes to protecting lives and livelihoods,” Al Mandous added.

To monitor climatic conditions around the clock, the NCM has built up an advanced national network of radars and automatic weather stations supervised by experts in weather forecasting and meteorological information. The Center is also active in educating the members of the society about atmospheric phenomena and climate changes.

