Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) is preparing to organise the first Global Conference on Economic Diversification on 31 October and 1 November 2024, with an aim to explore policy, thought-leadership, methodological, and theoretical outcomes related to economic diversification.

Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, is set to take part in the inaugural edition of the conference, which will be an annual event convening thought leaders from renowned universities, policy-making institutions, and international organisations, including UN agencies, The World Bank, the IMF, and the OECD, among others.

MBRSG is organising the event at its headquarters in the Dubai World Trade Centre, based on its Economic Diversification Index (EDI) series, the influential publication and dataset MBRSG compiles and published annually at the World Government Summit.

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “Economic diversification has long been at the heart of the UAE’s strategic vision, and the Emirates continues to be a trailblazer in that regard on the regional and international levels. With that in mind, and in line with our mission to empower the leaders of tomorrow and arm them with the knowledge they need to navigate the challenges that lie ahead, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is organising the Global Conference on Economic Diversification 2024 the first of a series of annual forums to place the topic front and centre, bringing leading international experts and stakeholders to share their insight and expertise on the subject, and chart a roadmap for economic diversification in the years ahead.”

The agenda for the conference includes panel discussions, roundtables, and workshops held to discuss the results of the Index, in addition to thought leadership initiatives and policies related to economic diversification.

Sessions and presentations will tackle a range of key topics, from the links between economic diversification and complexity, to overcoming economic diversification challenges in the gulf region, financing green pathways to economic diversification, global reflections on the challenges of economic diversification, and advancing global economic diversification measurement.

For more information, please visit the conference website: https://economicdiversification.com/