Dubai, UAE: – The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and vulnerable in 50 countries, is supported by a group of international, regional and local partners. The partners, alongside the organizer Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), play a role in its various operations aimed at providing the equivalent of one billion meals to less fortunate groups, especially children, refugees, displaced persons, and those affected by humanitarian crises and natural disasters around the world.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) is a key partner helping to collect and distribute food aid from the 1 Billion Meals initiative to those in need in 50 countries, the partners will also be helping to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which includes eliminating hunger, in addition to opening the door for everyone to contribute to charity and humanitarian work as a sustainable option.

Everyone’s Involvement in Doing Good

His Excellency Ibrahim Bumelha, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said: “The 1 Billion meals initiative is a translation of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to involve everyone in sustainable charity and humanitarian work. We, at MBRCH, are honored to contribute to the operational processes of an initiative that will send one billion messages of hope, solidarity and compassion from the people of the UAE, its society and institutions, to those in 50 countries who need vital support. We believe this campaign restores confidence in the human conscience and solidarity among human beings.”

A Shared Commitment to Urgent Humanitarian Issues

For her part, Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said: “The operational partners of the 1 Billion Meals initiative support its operations to provide assistance to those suffering from food insecurity in 50 countries around the world. The continuity and sustainability of these partnerships in recent years underscores the extent of the commitment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ partners towards urgent humanitarian issues. Their keenness to strengthen joint cooperation regionally and internationally to expand the circle of charity, humanitarian and relief work makes a real difference in the lives of individuals and societies, and empowers the less fortunate.”

Partners with Various Specialties

The group of operational partners of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), includes the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as local charity, humanitarian and social work institutions in beneficiary countries.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment was launched in 1997 with the aim of helping the vulnerable, the sick, widows, orphans and the needy in the UAE as well as across the world. The Establishment also contributes to international rescue and relief operations in areas affected by disasters and crises, and supports the underprivileged with all possible forms of assistance. It also works on building schools, hospitals, housing, digging wells and other facilities inside and outside the country.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.

The 1 Billion Meals Initiative

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, represents the values of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which aims to involve everyone in charity and humanitarian work, including individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world, with its focus on the concept of sustainable community contribution to provide food support and food security for the neediest groups, and opens the door to participation in a comprehensive social movement aimed at creating a network to support those unable to feed themselves.

