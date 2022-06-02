His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, yesterday met with His Excellency Emmanuel Moulin, Director General of the Treasury at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Recovery, at the Ministry of Finance’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The meeting comes within the ministry’s endeavours to strengthen the UAE’s relations with various countries of the world, and sought to discuss means of bolstering cooperation and strategic relations between the UAE and France.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini noted that this meeting serves as an opportunity to bolster dialogue and coordination with the French Republic in various areas of common interest. It also allows both parties to explore economic and investment opportunities in the two countries, thereby creating new areas of cooperation in the future. “The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening areas of financial and economic cooperation with France, especially as it is one of the most important strategic partners to the UAE,” His Excellency said.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ali Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the Ministry of Finance. Also, His Excellency Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE attended from the French side.

The UAE signed Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with France on 19 July 1989, and was ratified by Federal Decree No. (83) of 1989. The UAE also signed Bilateral Investment Treaties on 09 September 1991, and was ratified by Federal Decree No. (35) of 1992.

