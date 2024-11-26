Dubai: H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, held a meeting today with Ousmane Dione, Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Dubai.

The discussions focused on enhancing opportunities for joint cooperation, including the strategic framework for collaboration between the UAE and the World Bank Group (WBG), as well as the Ministry of Finance’s role in fostering communication and support for the World Bank Group.

Setting an Example

“The partnership between the UAE and the World Bank Group serves as a model of international cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals,” said HE Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini.

“We are committed to further strengthening this relationship through innovative initiatives that enhance institutional efficiency and provide promising opportunities for Emirati youth in international organizations,” His Excellency added.

Ousmane Dione praised the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting development efforts, stating: “The UAE is a key strategic partner of the World Bank Group. We greatly value the Ministry of Finance’s active engagement in driving cooperation with the World Bank and supporting development initiatives across the region and the globe.”

This visit marks Ousmane Dione’s second trip to the UAE since assuming office, underscoring the strong ties between the two parties and their shared commitment to achieving further milestones in development cooperation.

